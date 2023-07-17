Mexico's Santiago Gimenez kisses the winner's trophy after beating Panama 1-0 in the CONCACAF Gold Cup final soccer match Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Gold Cup final: Mexico beats Panama
This photo provided by Jersey Central Power & Light shows flooding along Snyder Road, in Phillipsburg, N.J., near the intersection with county Route 519, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Courtesy of JCP&L via AP)
Fatal flash flooding in Pennsylvania
FILE - Jane Birkin poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Jane By Charlotte' at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, July 8, 2021. France's Culture Ministry and French media say singer and actress Jane Birkin has died at age 76. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
Jane Birkin dies at age 76
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates with the trophy after beating Serbia's Novak Djokovic to win the final of the men's singles on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz wins the title
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. Another Powerball drawing ended with no winner Saturday night, July 15, 2023, sending the jackpot soaring to an estimated $900 million. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Powerball jackpot grows to $900 million

Cubs take on the Nationals in first of 3-game series

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Washington Nationals (37-56, fifth in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (43-49, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (4-7, 4.42 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 108 strikeouts); Cubs: Drew Smyly (7-6, 4.50 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 79 strikeouts)

Other news
Boston Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida, left, celebrate with Justin Turner after Turner's two-run home run off Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Mark Leiter Jr. during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, July 14, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Devers, Turner lead Boston’s HR derby; Red Sox top Cubs 8-3 for 6th straight win
Rafael Devers hit two long solo homers off Kyle Hendricks, Justin Turner had a two-run homer and three RBIs in his first start at second base in nearly eight years, and the Boston Red Sox powered past the Chicago Cubs 8-3 for their sixth straight win.
Chicago Cubs' Christopher Morel hits a home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the eighth inning of a baseball game game, Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Cubs-Rangers highlight opening day matchups on March 28 as MLB announces 2024 schedule
The Chicago Cubs will be at Texas in the only interleague matchup on Major League Baseball’s traditional opening day on March 28 in the second season of the balanced schedule.
FILE - Dillon Lawson, of the New York Yankees baseball team, poses for a photo in Tampa, Fla., Feb. 22, 2023. Lawson was fired by the Yankees after a loss Sunday, July 9, 2023, to the Chicago Cubs, a rare midseason change by a franchise that has prized stability since Hal Steinbrenner took over from his father as controlling owner. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
Yankees fire hitting coach Dillion Lawson in 1st midseason change under GM Brian Cashman
Hitting coach Dillon Lawson was fired by the New York Yankees after a 7-4 loss to the Chicago Cubs, a rare midseason change by a franchise that has prized stability since Hal Steinbrenner took over from his father as controlling owner.
Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Adbert Alzolay reacts as his final pitch is lined out to give his team a win in a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Cubs score 6 runs late to rally for 7-4 win over Yankees
Yan Gomes hit a tying pinch-hit two-run single in the seventh inning following a fielding error by second baseman Gleyber Torres and Seiya Suzuki hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the eighth and the Chicago Cubs rallied for a 7-4 victory over the New York Yankees.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cubs -145, Nationals +124; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs host the Washington Nationals to begin a three-game series.

Chicago has a 22-24 record in home games and a 43-49 record overall. The Cubs have hit 100 total home runs to rank 10th in the NL.

Washington is 37-56 overall and 22-24 on the road. Nationals hitters are batting a collective .260, which ranks third in the NL.

Monday’s game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Nationals are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hoerner has 15 doubles, four triples and five home runs for the Cubs. Cody Bellinger is 16-for-37 with a double, five home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

Lane Thomas has 24 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 50 RBI for the Nationals. Joey Meneses is 10-for-37 with two doubles, four home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .244 batting average, 5.46 ERA, outscored by three runs

Nationals: 3-7, .251 batting average, 5.60 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Dansby Swanson: 10-Day IL (heel), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brad Boxberger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Adrian Sampson: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Jeimer Candelario: day-to-day (thumb), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thad Ward: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (back), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.