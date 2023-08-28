Brewers visit the Cubs to begin 3-game series

Milwaukee Brewers (73-57, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (69-61, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Wade Miley (6-3, 3.18 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 59 strikeouts); Cubs: Jameson Taillon (7-8, 5.60 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 100 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cubs -123, Brewers +103; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs host the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday to start a three-game series.

Chicago has a 69-61 record overall and a 35-30 record at home. The Cubs have hit 156 total home runs to rank seventh in the NL.

Milwaukee has a 73-57 record overall and a 35-30 record on the road. The Brewers have a 51-10 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Monday’s game is the eighth time these teams meet this season. The Brewers are up 4-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cody Bellinger has 23 doubles, a triple and 20 home runs for the Cubs. Seiya Suzuki is 16-for-37 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Christian Yelich has 30 doubles, two triples and 16 home runs while hitting .280 for the Brewers. Willy Adames is 14-for-40 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 7-3, .251 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Brewers: 8-2, .263 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Michael Fulmer: 15-Day IL (forearm), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (rib), Brad Boxberger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Adrian Houser: day-to-day (forearm), Jean Carlos Mejia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Perkins: 10-Day IL (oblique), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (lat), Julio Teheran: 15-Day IL (hip), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (back), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.