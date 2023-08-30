Hurricane Idalia latest
Rare blue supermoon
3M earplugs lawsuit
Steve Scalise cancer diagnosis
UNC-Chapel Hill shooting

Cubs and Brewers meet with series tied 1-1

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Milwaukee Brewers (74-58, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (70-62, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (3-1, 2.65 ERA, .88 WHIP, 41 strikeouts); Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (5-7, 3.97 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -112, Cubs -107; over/under is 7 runs

Other news
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Justin Steele delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Justin Steele stars as the Cubs stop the Brewers’ 9-game winning streak with 1-0 victory
Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich, right, smiles as he heads to the dugout past Sal Frelick after Yelich hit a home run off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jameson Taillon during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Christian Yelich hits leadoff homer as Milwaukee Brewers beat Chicago Cubs 6-2 for 9th straight win
Milwaukee Brewers' Sal Frelick hits a two-run scoring double during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Contreras, Frelick help Brewers beat Padres 10-6 for 8th straight victory

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Chicago has a 36-31 record in home games and a 70-62 record overall. The Cubs have a 47-15 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Milwaukee is 74-58 overall and 36-31 in road games. The Brewers have a 52-9 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the 10th time these teams match up this season. The Brewers hold a 5-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeimer Candelario has 37 doubles, three triples and 19 home runs for the Cubs. Seiya Suzuki is 13-for-37 with five doubles, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Christian Yelich leads the Brewers with a .282 batting average, and has 30 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs, 67 walks and 69 RBI. Willy Adames is 15-for-41 with three home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 7-3, .237 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Brewers: 9-1, .282 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Michael Fulmer: 15-Day IL (forearm), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (rib), Brad Boxberger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Carlos Santana: day-to-day (ankle), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jean Carlos Mejia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Perkins: 10-Day IL (oblique), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (lat), Julio Teheran: 15-Day IL (hip), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (back), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.