Reds take on the Cubs after De La Cruz’s 4-hit game

Relatives and mourners carry the casket of a victim who was killed in Sunday's suicide bomber attack in the Bajur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, Monday, July 31, 2023. Pakistan held funerals on Monday for victims of a massive suicide bombing that targeted a rally of a pro-Taliban cleric the previous day. (AP Photo/Mohammad Sajjad)
Pakistan suicide bombing
FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Republican Party of Iowa's 2023 Lincoln Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa, Friday, July 28, 2023. With less than a month to go until the first 2024 Republican presidential debate, seven candidates say they have met the qualifications for a podium slot. Trump has already indicated he is likely to skip the debate and hold a competing event instead. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
GOP presidential debate
FILE - Hong Kong born U.S. singer CoCo Lee poses on the red carpet at the 53rd Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. Fans of singer and songwriter Coco Lee, who was known for her powerful voice and live performances, were gathering with flowers to pay their respects to their idol at her funeral in Hong Kong on Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Billy Dai, File)
Fans pay tribute to Coco Lee
In this image taken from video provided by the Burbank Police Department, a bear sits in a jacuzzi in the city of Burbank, Calif., on Friday, July 28, 2023. Burbank Police said the officers were responding to a sighting of the bear in the area when they found it enjoying a short dip at the residence in the city’s Paseo Redondo block. The bear afterward climbed over a wall and headed to a tree behind the home, police said in a statement Friday. (Burbank Police Department via AP)
Bear refreshes in a Burbank pool
Colombia players celebrate after Manuela Vanegas scoried her side's second goal during the Women's World Cup Group H soccer match between Germany and Colombia at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Women’s World Cup big moments

Reds take on the Cubs after De La Cruz’s 4-hit game

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Cincinnati Reds (58-49, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (53-52, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Andrew Abbott (6-2, 1.90 ERA, .96 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Cubs: Marcus Stroman (10-7, 3.51 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 109 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cubs -123, Reds +103; over/under is 8 runs

Other news
St. Louis Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar (21) is congratulated by teammate Alec Burleson after scoring during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Sunday, July 30, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Matz pitches six strong innings as Cardinals stop Cubs’ eight-game win streak with 3-0 victory
St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Gorman, right, tosses his bat after flying out with the bases loaded as Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes watches to end the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 29, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Cardinals’ Nolan Gorman misses Sunday’s game against Cubs with lower back tightness
Chicago Cubs' Yan Gomes, right, is congratulated by teammate Christopher Morel (5) after hitting a two-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Saturday, July 29, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Happ, Gomes homer to help the Cubs beat the Cardinals 5-1 for their 8th straight victory

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds play the Chicago Cubs after Elly De La Cruz had four hits against the Dodgers on Sunday.

Chicago is 53-52 overall and 27-26 at home. The Cubs are ninth in the NL with 119 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Cincinnati has a 30-23 record in road games and a 58-49 record overall. Reds hitters have a collective .331 on-base percentage, the fourth-ranked percentage in the NL.

The matchup Monday is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Reds have a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Wisdom leads the Cubs with 18 home runs while slugging .488. Yan Gomes is 14-for-38 with five doubles, two triples, a home run and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Jake Fraley ranks fourth on the Reds with 29 extra base hits (14 doubles and 15 home runs). Matt McLain is 11-for-34 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 8-2, .279 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Reds: 7-3, .260 batting average, 2.79 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Brad Boxberger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (heel), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (foot), Casey Legumina: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (hip), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.