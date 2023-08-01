FILE - Angus Cloud, a cast member in the HBO drama series "Euphoria," poses at the premiere of the series at the ArcLight Hollywood, Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria," has died. He was 25. Cloud's publicist, Cait Bailey, said McCloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
Reds play the Cubs leading series 1-0

By The Associated Press
 
Cincinnati Reds (59-49, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (53-53, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Ben Lively (4-6, 3.76 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 62 strikeouts); Cubs: Justin Steele (11-3, 2.87 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 100 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cubs -166, Reds +140; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds lead 1-0 in a four-game series against the Chicago Cubs.

Chicago has a 53-53 record overall and a 27-27 record in home games. The Cubs have the third-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .332.

Cincinnati is 59-49 overall and 31-23 on the road. Reds hitters have a collective .414 slugging percentage to rank fifth in the NL.

The matchup Tuesday is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The Reds have a 5-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hoerner has 20 doubles, four triples and seven home runs for the Cubs. Yan Gomes is 14-for-38 with six doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Spencer Steer leads the Reds with 37 extra base hits (20 doubles, two triples and 15 home runs). Matt McLain is 11-for-35 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 8-2, .285 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Reds: 7-3, .246 batting average, 3.21 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Brad Boxberger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Hunter Greene: 60-Day IL (hip), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (heel), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (foot), Casey Legumina: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.