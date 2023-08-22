World champion Sha’Carri
Tigers play the Cubs after Torkelson’s 4-hit game

By The Associated Press
 
Chicago Cubs (65-59, second in the NL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (57-68, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Drew Smyly (9-8, 5.15 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 112 strikeouts); Tigers: Reese Olson (2-5, 4.83 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cubs -120, Tigers +100; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers take on the Chicago Cubs after Spencer Torkelson had four hits on Monday in a 7-6 loss to the Cubs.

Detroit is 26-34 in home games and 57-68 overall. The Tigers have gone 24-11 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Chicago has a 30-29 record on the road and a 65-59 record overall. The Cubs have a 48-23 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The matchup Tuesday is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Vierling leads the Tigers with a .269 batting average, and has 13 doubles, three triples, seven home runs, 28 walks and 30 RBI. Torkelson is 15-for-36 with six home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Nico Hoerner has 22 doubles, four triples and nine home runs for the Cubs. Seiya Suzuki is 13-for-36 with a double, a triple and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .239 batting average, 3.87 ERA, outscored by one run

Cubs: 6-4, .226 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Tigers: Mason Englert: 15-Day IL (hip), Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (neck), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (rib), Brad Boxberger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.