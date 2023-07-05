Milwaukee Brewers square off against the Chicago Cubs Wednesday

FILE-New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in New York. Salaam, one of the exonerated “Central Park Five,” has won the Democratic primary, Wednesday, July 7, all but assuring him a seat on the New York City Council. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
By The Associated Press
 
Chicago Cubs (39-45, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (46-40, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Justin Steele (9-2, 2.43 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 76 strikeouts); Brewers: Adrian Houser (3-2, 3.88 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

Other news
CORRECTS UMPIRE TO ERICH BACCHUS, INSTEAD OF GERRY DAVIS - Chicago Cubs manager David Ross argues with home plate umpire Erich Bacchus during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Cubs manager David Ross rips umpire and criticizes decision to close roof in Milwaukee
Infuriated about the plate umpire and the ballpark roof, Chicago Cubs manager David Ross let loose after Tuesday’s wild extra-inning win over the Milwaukee Brewers.
Chicago Cubs catcher Miguel Amaya tags out Milwaukee Brewers' Owen Miller at home to end during the 11th inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Milwaukee. Thye Cubs won 7-6. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Left fielder Ian Happ saves Cubs with 2 late throws to plate in wild 7-6 win over Brewers in 11
Left fielder Ian Happ threw out two runners at the plate in extra innings, and the Chicago Cubs pulled out a wild 7-6 win over the Milwaukee Brewers in 11 innings after squandering a late lead for the second consecutive game.
Cleveland Guardians' Josh Naylor hits a two-run single against the Chicago Cubs during the 10th inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Naylor hits 2-run single in 10th as Guardians beat Cubs 8-6 after blowing 4-run lead in 9th
Josh Naylor hit a two-run single in the 10th inning and the Cleveland Guardians regrouped to beat the Chicago Cubs 8-6 after All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase blew a four-run lead in the ninth.
Cleveland Guardians assistant hitting coach Victor Rodríguez looks out from the dugout during a weather delay before a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Rookie Tanner Bibee, 3 relievers combine on five-hitter as Guardians beat Cubs 6-0
Rookie Tanner Bibee and three relievers combined on a five-hitter, and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Chicago Cubs 6-0.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cubs -151, Brewers +128; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers host the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday.

Milwaukee is 23-19 at home and 46-40 overall. The Brewers have a 14-6 record in games decided by one run.

Chicago has a 39-45 record overall and an 18-23 record on the road. The Cubs have the ninth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .248.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Brewers are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willy Adames leads Milwaukee with 12 home runs while slugging .375. Raimel Tapia is 5-for-23 with two home runs and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Nico Hoerner has 15 doubles, three triples and five home runs for the Cubs. Cody Bellinger is 15-for-37 with two doubles and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .252 batting average, 4.64 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Cubs: 3-7, .261 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Bennett Sousa: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Cousins: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (elbow), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cubs: Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brad Boxberger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Adrian Sampson: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.