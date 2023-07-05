Milwaukee Brewers square off against the Chicago Cubs Wednesday

Chicago Cubs (39-45, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (46-40, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Justin Steele (9-2, 2.43 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 76 strikeouts); Brewers: Adrian Houser (3-2, 3.88 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cubs -151, Brewers +128; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers host the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday.

Milwaukee is 23-19 at home and 46-40 overall. The Brewers have a 14-6 record in games decided by one run.

Chicago has a 39-45 record overall and an 18-23 record on the road. The Cubs have the ninth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .248.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Brewers are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willy Adames leads Milwaukee with 12 home runs while slugging .375. Raimel Tapia is 5-for-23 with two home runs and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Nico Hoerner has 15 doubles, three triples and five home runs for the Cubs. Cody Bellinger is 15-for-37 with two doubles and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .252 batting average, 4.64 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Cubs: 3-7, .261 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Bennett Sousa: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Cousins: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (elbow), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cubs: Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brad Boxberger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Adrian Sampson: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.