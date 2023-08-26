March on Washington, 60 years later
Spain women’s soccer team refuse to play
Trump’s mug shot
More Fed hikes possible
US sues SpaceX

Pittsburgh Pirates host the Chicago Cubs Saturday

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Chicago Cubs (67-61, second in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (58-71, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Javier Assad (2-2, 3.12 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Pirates: Colin Selby (1-0, 7.27 ERA, 1.96 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates host the Chicago Cubs on Saturday.

Other news
Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider throws to a San Francisco Giants batter during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)
Strider becomes first 15-game winner, leads Braves over Giants 5-1
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller delivers against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)
Mitch Keller pitches eight scoreless innings and Pirates hold off Cubs 2-1
Pittsburgh Pirates' Joshua Palacios, right, rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Chicago Cubs in the third inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)
Ian Happ hits go-ahead single in 10th, Cubs move closer to NL Central lead with 5-4 win over Pirates

Pittsburgh has a 58-71 record overall and a 32-34 record at home. Pirates pitchers have a collective 4.51 ERA, which ranks ninth in the NL.

Chicago has a 67-61 record overall and a 32-31 record in road games. The Cubs have a 32-19 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The matchup Saturday is the ninth time these teams meet this season. The Cubs have a 7-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Suwinski ranks third on the Pirates with 38 extra base hits (17 doubles and 21 home runs). Liover Peguero is 9-for-35 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Jeimer Candelario has 37 doubles, three triples and 18 home runs for the Cubs. Seiya Suzuki is 13-for-36 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .243 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Cubs: 6-4, .231 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Henry Davis: 10-Day IL (hand), Carmen Mlodzinski: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tucupita Marcano: 60-Day IL (knee), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (rib), Brad Boxberger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.