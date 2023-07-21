FILE- U.S soccer player Megan Rapinoe speaks to reporters during the 2023 Women's World Cup media day for the United States Women's National Team in Carson, Calif., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Days before heading to her fourth World Cup, Rapinoe announced she’ll retire at the end of the National Women's Soccer League season. Rapinoe, 38, made the announcement on Twitter Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)
Cardinals aim to keep win streak alive against the Cubs

By The Associated Press
 
St. Louis Cardinals (44-53, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (45-51, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (7-5, 4.29 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 96 strikeouts); Cubs: Justin Steele (9-3, 2.96 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 87 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cubs -125, Cardinals +106

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals seek to build upon a six-game win streak with a victory against the Chicago Cubs.

Chicago is 45-51 overall and 24-26 at home. Cubs hitters are batting a collective .250, which ranks ninth in the NL.

St. Louis has a 44-53 record overall and a 22-27 record on the road. The Cardinals are 9-19 in games decided by one run.

Friday’s game is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The Cardinals have a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hoerner has 15 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 54 RBI for the Cubs. Cody Bellinger is 14-for-37 with a double, four home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Nolan Arenado has 19 doubles, two triples and 21 home runs for the Cardinals. Willson Contreras is 14-for-31 with five doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .267 batting average, 5.26 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Cardinals: 8-2, .291 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Dansby Swanson: 10-Day IL (heel), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brad Boxberger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Adrian Sampson: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (wrist), Adam Wainwright: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew VerHagen: 15-Day IL (hip), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Helsley: 15-Day IL (forearm), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

