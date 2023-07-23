Cubs bring 2-1 series advantage over Cardinals into game 4

St. Louis Cardinals (44-55, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (47-51, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (6-7, 3.14 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 101 strikeouts); Cubs: Jameson Taillon (3-6, 6.05 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 67 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cardinals -144, Cubs +123; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs bring a 2-1 lead into the next game of the series against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Chicago has a 47-51 record overall and a 26-26 record in home games. Cubs hitters have a collective .330 on-base percentage, the eighth-best percentage in MLB play.

St. Louis has a 44-55 record overall and a 22-29 record in road games. The Cardinals have hit 135 total home runs to rank seventh in the majors.

The teams match up Sunday for the ninth time this season. The season series is tied 4-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hoerner has 16 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 54 RBI for the Cubs. Cody Bellinger is 17-for-39 with two doubles, four home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

Nolan Arenado has a .286 batting average to lead the Cardinals, and has 19 doubles, two triples and 21 home runs. Willson Contreras is 14-for-33 with two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 6-4, .297 batting average, 5.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Cardinals: 7-3, .277 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brad Boxberger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Adrian Sampson: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Nolan Arenado: day-to-day (ankle), Willson Contreras: day-to-day (hip), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (wrist), Adam Wainwright: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Helsley: 15-Day IL (forearm), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.