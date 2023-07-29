This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
Cubs visit the Cardinals on 5-game road win streak

By The Associated Press
 
Chicago Cubs (52-51, third in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (46-59, fourth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jameson Taillon (4-6, 5.75 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 73 strikeouts); Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (3-4, 7.31 ERA, 1.92 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cardinals -118, Cubs -101; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs will try to keep a five-game road win streak going when they take on the St. Louis Cardinals.

St. Louis has gone 22-28 at home and 46-59 overall. The Cardinals have a 20-42 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Chicago is 52-51 overall and 25-25 in road games. The Cubs have gone 29-16 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams meet Saturday for the 12th time this season. The Cubs are up 7-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado has 20 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 77 RBI for the Cardinals. Nolan Gorman is 13-for-38 with three doubles, five home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Nico Hoerner has 18 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 57 RBI for the Cubs. Patrick Wisdom is 5-for-20 with four home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, .266 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored by three runs

Cubs: 9-1, .318 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 37 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Ryan Helsley: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (wrist), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cubs: Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brad Boxberger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.