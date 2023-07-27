Cardinals host the Cubs, aim to continue home win streak

FILE - A man runs along a small road in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises early, July 13, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
July expected to be hottest month on record
FILE - Former President Donald Trump visits Café du Monde in New Orleans, July 25, 2023. Lawyers for Donald Trump are meeting with members of special counsel Jack Smith’s team as a potential indictment looms over the former president’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement

Cardinals host the Cubs, aim to continue home win streak

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Chicago Cubs (50-51, third in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (46-57, fourth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Thursday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Justin Steele (10-3, 2.95 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 96 strikeouts); Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (6-5, 4.33 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 86 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cubs -110, Cardinals -109; over/under is 9 runs

Other news
Chicago Cubs' Christopher Morel celebrates down the first base line his two-run single off Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lance Lynn during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Christopher Morel helps Chicago Cubs rally for a wild 10-7 victory over crosstown White Sox
Chicago Cubs' Dansby Swanson celebrates in the dugout after his home run off Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Michael Kopech, Swanson's second of the night, during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Dansby Swanson homers twice as the streaking Cubs beat the crosstown White Sox 7-3
Chicago Cubs' Marcus Stroman kisses the ball before pitching during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Friendship between Marcus Stroman and former Duke teammate-turned-rapper mike. grows over the years

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals will try to keep a five-game home win streak alive when they face the Chicago Cubs.

St. Louis has a 46-57 record overall and a 22-26 record in home games. The Cardinals are 30-11 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Chicago has a 23-25 record on the road and a 50-51 record overall. Cubs pitchers have a collective 4.14 ERA, which ranks seventh in the NL.

The matchup Thursday is the 10th time these teams meet this season. The Cubs have a 5-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado has 19 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 77 RBI for the Cardinals. Nolan Gorman is 14-for-39 with three doubles, five home runs and 13 RBI over the last 10 games.

Nico Hoerner has 17 doubles, four triples and seven home runs while hitting .282 for the Cubs. Patrick Wisdom is 5-for-21 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, .272 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Cubs: 7-3, .301 batting average, 5.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Ryan Helsley: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (wrist), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cubs: Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brad Boxberger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.