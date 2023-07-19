A group of tourists stand near a border station at Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Not long after this photo was taken, Travis King, a U.S. soldier, bolted across the border and became the first known American detained in the North in nearly five years. (AP Photo/Sarah Jane Leslie)
US soldier detained in North Korea
CORRECTS CITY AND LOCATION - Former President Donald Trump speaks to campaign volunteers at the Elks Lodge, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
DOJ investigation into 2020 election
CAPTION CORRECTION: CORRECTS HIGHEST RATING NUMBER. FILE - Mega Millions cards are displayed at the Fuel On Convenience store in Pittsburgh, Jan. 9, 2023. The Mega Millions jackpot has risen to an estimated $720 million after no winning ticket was sold Tuesday, July 18. The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Friday, July 21, would be the fifth highest ever in Mega Millions history. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
No winner in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing
Australian Timothy Lyndsay Shaddock smiles as he speaks during a welcoming ceremony by Grupo Mar after being rescued from sea and arriving to port in Manzanillo, Mexico, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. After being adrift with his dog for three months, the pair were rescued by the Mexican tuna boat "Maria Delia," owned by Grupo Mar, from his incapacitated catamaran in the Pacific Ocean some 1,200 miles from land. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Adrift Australian man rescued
In this image from a video released on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 by Russian National Antiterrorism Committee, employees work at the damaged parts of an automobile link of the Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait not far from Kerch, Crimea. (Russian National Antiterrorism Committee via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war latest

Suzuki leads Cubs against the Nationals after 4-hit game

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Washington Nationals (38-57, fifth in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (44-50, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Trevor Williams (5-5, 4.42 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 73 strikeouts); Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (3-4, 3.72 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

Other news
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto, right, celebrates with Will Benson after hitting a two-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
12 MLB teams score in double digits for 1st time since 1894, when record 13 accomplished feat
Major League Baseball had a night of offense not seen in 129 years, with 12 teams scoring double-digit runs.
Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki watches his RBI single off Washington Nationals relief pitcher Amos Willingham in the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Seiya Suzuki has homer, 4 hits as Cubs pour it on late to rout Nationals 17-3
Seiya Suzuki homered and drove in three runs on a four-hit night, and the Chicago Cubs poured it on in the late innings to beat the Washington Nationals 17-3.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo puts the Diamondbacks ahead with a two-run double in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Diamondbacks outlast the Braves 16-13 to snap 4-game losing streak
Geraldo Perdomo gave Arizona the lead with a two-run double in the ninth inning and the Diamondbacks took advantage of Atlanta’s worst pitching effort of the season to beat the Braves 16-13.
Washington Nationals' Jeimer Candelario wears the home run wig as he celebrates his two-run home run off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Drew Smyly during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, July 17, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Ruiz and Candelario power the Nationals to a 7-5 victory over the Cubs
Keibert Ruiz hit a two-run homer and went 3 for 3 with a double to lead the Washington Nationals past the Chicago Cubs 7-5.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cubs -166, Nationals +141; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs take on the Washington Nationals after Seiya Suzuki’s four-hit game on Tuesday.

Chicago has a 23-25 record at home and a 44-50 record overall. Cubs hitters have a collective .328 on-base percentage, the fifth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Washington is 23-25 in road games and 38-57 overall. The Nationals are 14-9 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Wednesday’s game is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The Nationals are ahead 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Happ has 19 doubles, two triples and eight home runs for the Cubs. Cody Bellinger is 17-for-37 with a double and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Lane Thomas has a .293 batting average to lead the Nationals, and has 24 doubles, two triples and 15 home runs. C.J. Abrams is 14-for-40 with a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .264 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Nationals: 4-6, .263 batting average, 6.78 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Christopher Morel: day-to-day (neck), Dansby Swanson: 10-Day IL (heel), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brad Boxberger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Adrian Sampson: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thad Ward: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (back), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.