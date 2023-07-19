Suzuki leads Cubs against the Nationals after 4-hit game

Washington Nationals (38-57, fifth in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (44-50, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Trevor Williams (5-5, 4.42 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 73 strikeouts); Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (3-4, 3.72 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cubs -166, Nationals +141; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs take on the Washington Nationals after Seiya Suzuki’s four-hit game on Tuesday.

Chicago has a 23-25 record at home and a 44-50 record overall. Cubs hitters have a collective .328 on-base percentage, the fifth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Washington is 23-25 in road games and 38-57 overall. The Nationals are 14-9 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Wednesday’s game is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The Nationals are ahead 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Happ has 19 doubles, two triples and eight home runs for the Cubs. Cody Bellinger is 17-for-37 with a double and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Lane Thomas has a .293 batting average to lead the Nationals, and has 24 doubles, two triples and 15 home runs. C.J. Abrams is 14-for-40 with a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .264 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Nationals: 4-6, .263 batting average, 6.78 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Christopher Morel: day-to-day (neck), Dansby Swanson: 10-Day IL (heel), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brad Boxberger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Adrian Sampson: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thad Ward: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (back), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.