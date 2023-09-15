Chicago Fire bring losing streak into matchup with CF Montreal

Chicago Fire (8-11-8, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. CF Montreal (11-14-2, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Montreal, Quebec; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Montreal -116, Chicago +286, Draw +282; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Fire aim to end a four-game slide when they play CF Montreal.

Montreal is 8-11-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Montreal has a 5-1-1 record in games it scores a pair of goals.

The Fire are 3-8-8 in Eastern Conference games. The Fire rank ninth in the Eastern Conference with 32 goals led by Kei Kamara with five.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Fire won the last meeting 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mathieu Choiniere has scored four goals and added two assists for Montreal. Matko Miljevic has one assist over the past 10 games.

Kamara has scored five goals and added one assist for the Fire. Maren Haile-Selassie has one goal and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Montreal: 4-5-1, averaging 0.9 goals, 4.0 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Fire: 5-5-0, averaging 1.0 goal, 3.6 shots on goal and 3.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Montreal: Aaron Herrera (injured), Romell Quioto (injured).

Fire: Victor Bezerra (injured), Javier Casas (injured), Chris Mueller (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.