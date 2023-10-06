Nobel Peace Prize
Powerball
Dick Butkus
Russia-Ukraine war
‘Nones’ on the rise

Haile-Selassie leads the Chicago Fire against Charlotte FC

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Charlotte FC (8-11-12, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Fire (10-12-10, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Chicago -102, Charlotte FC +241, Draw +272; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Maren Haile-Selassie leads the Chicago Fire into a matchup with Charlotte FC after scoring two goals against Inter Miami.

Other news
Fans wait, hoping to get an autograph from Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi before the team's MLS soccer match against the Chicago Fire in Chicago, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. Messi was not in Chicago for the match. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Lionel Messi misses Inter Miami’s game at Chicago because of scar tissue ailment
A young fan holds up a sign for Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi before the start of an MLS soccer match between Inter Miami and Toronto FC, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. While Messi's immediate impact is off-the-charts, it remains to be seen whether fans will be wooed to the league as a whole.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Lionel Messi’s status is unclear, and the Chicago Fire want to lure fans to Soldier Field anyway
CF Montreal's Ariel Lassiter (11) reacts after missing a shot on the net of Chicago Fire's Chris Brady during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Montreal, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press via AP)
Fire play Montreal to a scoreless draw after Chris Brady’s career-high 7th shutout

The Fire are 5-9-10 against Eastern Conference opponents. Haile-Selassie leads the ninth-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with six. The Fire have scored 39 goals.

Charlotte is 6-8-9 in conference games. Charlotte ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference with 40 goals led by Karol Swiderski with 11.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. Charlotte won the last game 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haile-Selassie has scored six goals with three assists for the Fire. Xherdan Shaqiri has two goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Swiderski has 11 goals and six assists for Charlotte. Scott Arfield has two goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fire: 3-5-2, averaging 0.9 goals, 3.9 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

Charlotte: 2-3-5, averaging 1.2 goals, 3.1 shots on goal and 6.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Fire: Victor Bezerra (injured), Mauricio Pineda (injured), Federico Navarro (injured), Chris Mueller (injured), Jairo Torres (injured).

Charlotte: Benjamin Bender (injured), Vinicius Mello (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.