Haile-Selassie leads the Chicago Fire against Charlotte FC

Charlotte FC (8-11-12, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Fire (10-12-10, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Chicago -102, Charlotte FC +241, Draw +272; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Maren Haile-Selassie leads the Chicago Fire into a matchup with Charlotte FC after scoring two goals against Inter Miami.

The Fire are 5-9-10 against Eastern Conference opponents. Haile-Selassie leads the ninth-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with six. The Fire have scored 39 goals.

Charlotte is 6-8-9 in conference games. Charlotte ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference with 40 goals led by Karol Swiderski with 11.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. Charlotte won the last game 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haile-Selassie has scored six goals with three assists for the Fire. Xherdan Shaqiri has two goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Swiderski has 11 goals and six assists for Charlotte. Scott Arfield has two goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fire: 3-5-2, averaging 0.9 goals, 3.9 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

Charlotte: 2-3-5, averaging 1.2 goals, 3.1 shots on goal and 6.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Fire: Victor Bezerra (injured), Mauricio Pineda (injured), Federico Navarro (injured), Chris Mueller (injured), Jairo Torres (injured).

Charlotte: Benjamin Bender (injured), Vinicius Mello (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.