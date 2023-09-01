Chicago Fire bring losing streak into match with D.C. United

Chicago Fire (8-10-8, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. DC United (8-12-6, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: DC United -118, Chicago +306, Draw +269; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Fire aim to end a three-game slide when they take on D.C. United.

United is 6-10-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Christian Benteke paces the seventh-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with eight. United has scored 33 goals.

The Fire are 3-7-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Fire are 10th in the Eastern Conference giving up 38 goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended tied 0-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Benteke has eight goals and one assist for United. Taxiarchis Fountas has scored three goals over the last 10 games.

Kei Kamara has five goals and one assist for the Fire. Fabian Herbers has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: United: 3-6-1, averaging 1.1 goals, 4.2 shots on goal and 4.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

Fire: 5-5-0, averaging 1.1 goals, 3.7 shots on goal and 3.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Mohanad Jeahze (injured), Martin Rodriguez (injured).

Fire: Javier Casas (injured), Chris Mueller (injured), Gaston Gimenez (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.