Taylor Swift tickets
Marijuana laws
‘Equalizer 3'
Utah mom arrested
Austin shooting

Chicago Fire bring losing streak into match with D.C. United

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Chicago Fire (8-10-8, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. DC United (8-12-6, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: DC United -118, Chicago +306, Draw +269; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Fire aim to end a three-game slide when they take on D.C. United.

Other news
Chicago Fire defender Miguel Ángel Navarro, right, is defended by Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Alessandro Schoepf during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Chicago, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
White, Takaoka lead Whitecaps to 1-0 victory over Fire
First lady Jill Biden attends the Youth Soccer Clinic with Major League Soccer on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, July 17, 2023 in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
White House lawn turns to playground for kids’ soccer clinic
Chicago Fire midfielder Gastón Giménez, center, leaps over Toronto FC forward Ayo Akinola in the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Przybyłko scores in 90th minute, Fire edge Toronto 1-0

United is 6-10-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Christian Benteke paces the seventh-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with eight. United has scored 33 goals.

The Fire are 3-7-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Fire are 10th in the Eastern Conference giving up 38 goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended tied 0-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Benteke has eight goals and one assist for United. Taxiarchis Fountas has scored three goals over the last 10 games.

Kei Kamara has five goals and one assist for the Fire. Fabian Herbers has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: United: 3-6-1, averaging 1.1 goals, 4.2 shots on goal and 4.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

Fire: 5-5-0, averaging 1.1 goals, 3.7 shots on goal and 3.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Mohanad Jeahze (injured), Martin Rodriguez (injured).

Fire: Javier Casas (injured), Chris Mueller (injured), Gaston Gimenez (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.