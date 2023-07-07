Leal and Nashville visit the Chicago Fire

Nashville SC (11-5-5, first in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Fire (5-7-8, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Chicago +132, Nashville SC +201, Draw +237; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Randall Leal leads Nashville into a matchup with the Chicago Fire after scoring two goals against D.C. United.

The Fire are 2-1-6 in home games. The Fire are 2-0-1 when they score a pair of goals.

Nashville is 3-4-3 in road games. Nashville has a 7-0-0 record in games it scores a pair of goals.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. Nashville won the last meeting 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kei Kamara has five goals and one assist for the Fire. Fabian Herbers has two goals over the last 10 games.

Hany Mukhtar has 13 goals and seven assists for Nashville. Leal has scored three goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fire: 3-4-3, averaging 1.3 goals, 3.3 shots on goal and 3.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Nashville: 6-2-2, averaging 1.6 goals, 4.5 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Fire: Arnaud Souquet (injured), Javier Casas (injured), Chris Mueller (injured), Federico Navarro (injured).

Nashville: Walker Zimmerman (injured), Nick Depuy (injured), Teal Bunbury (injured), Jacob Shaffelburg (injured), Fafa Picault (injured), Anibal Godoy (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.