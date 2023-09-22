911 audio after F-35 ejection
Rupert Murdoch’s successor
Sophie Turner sues Joe Jonas
Angus Cloud cause of death
Hurricane Nigel

Chicago Fire host the New England Revolution in Eastern Conference action

By The Associated Press
 
Share

New England Revolution (13-6-9, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Fire (8-12-9, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Chicago +121, New England +203, Draw +258; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Fire host the New England Revolution in conference play.

Other news
CF Montreal's Ariel Lassiter (11) reacts after missing a shot on the net of Chicago Fire's Chris Brady during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Montreal, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press via AP)
Fire play Montreal to a scoreless draw after Chris Brady’s career-high 7th shutout
Chicago Fire defender Miguel Ángel Navarro, right, is defended by Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Alessandro Schoepf during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Chicago, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
White, Takaoka lead Whitecaps to 1-0 victory over Fire
First lady Jill Biden attends the Youth Soccer Clinic with Major League Soccer on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, July 17, 2023 in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
White House lawn turns to playground for kids’ soccer clinic

The Fire are 3-9-9 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Fire have a -13 goal differential, scoring 32 goals while giving up 45.

The Revolution are 10-4-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Revolution have a +13 goal differential, scoring 47 goals while allowing 34.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. The last meeting finished tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kei Kamara has five goals and one assist for the Fire. Xherdan Shaqiri has two goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Carles Gil has scored eight goals with eight assists for the Revolution. Giacomo Vrioni has three goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fire: 3-6-1, averaging 0.7 goals, 3.4 shots on goal and 3.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

Revolution: 4-3-3, averaging 1.6 goals, 4.4 shots on goal and 5.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Fire: Victor Bezerra (injured), Javier Casas (injured), Federico Navarro (injured), Chris Mueller (injured).

Revolution: Maciel (injured), Henry Kessler (injured), Dylan Borrero (injured), Brandon Bye (injured), Matt Polster (injured), Gustavo Bou (injured), Tomas Vaclik (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.