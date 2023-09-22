Chicago Fire host the New England Revolution in Eastern Conference action

New England Revolution (13-6-9, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Fire (8-12-9, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Chicago +121, New England +203, Draw +258; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Fire host the New England Revolution in conference play.

The Fire are 3-9-9 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Fire have a -13 goal differential, scoring 32 goals while giving up 45.

The Revolution are 10-4-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Revolution have a +13 goal differential, scoring 47 goals while allowing 34.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. The last meeting finished tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kei Kamara has five goals and one assist for the Fire. Xherdan Shaqiri has two goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Carles Gil has scored eight goals with eight assists for the Revolution. Giacomo Vrioni has three goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fire: 3-6-1, averaging 0.7 goals, 3.4 shots on goal and 3.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

Revolution: 4-3-3, averaging 1.6 goals, 4.4 shots on goal and 5.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Fire: Victor Bezerra (injured), Javier Casas (injured), Federico Navarro (injured), Chris Mueller (injured).

Revolution: Maciel (injured), Henry Kessler (injured), Dylan Borrero (injured), Brandon Bye (injured), Matt Polster (injured), Gustavo Bou (injured), Tomas Vaclik (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.