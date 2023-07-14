FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. The Powerball jackpot soared to an estimated $875 million after no winning ticket was sold for the Wednesday, July 12, 2023, drawing. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Powerball jackpot climbs to $875 million
FILE - A bottle of soda is photographed in Washington Thursday, Jan. 23, 2014. On Thursday, July 13, 2023, the International Agency for Research on Cancer, the cancer research arm of the World Health Organization, deemed aspartame, the world’s most widely used artificial sweetener, to be “possibly carcinogenic” to humans. Separately, a U.N. expert group assessing the same evidence said their guidance regarding safe consumption of the sweetener remained unchanged. (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)
Aspartame labeled as possible cancer cause
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., Tuesday, June 13, 2023, after pleading not guilty in a Miami courtroom earlier in the day to dozens of felony counts that he hoarded classified documents and refused government demands to give them back. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Trump’s classified documents trial
This image released by NBC shows James Spader as Raymond Reddington in a scene from "The Blacklist." The 2-hour series finale airs July 13. (Fernando Marrero/NBC/ Sony Pictures Television via AP)
‘The Blacklist’ finale
A bottle of Sriracha chili sauce is shown in New York on Thursday, July 13, 2023. Huy Fong Sriracha, which used to go for under $5 or $10 a bottle, is now selling for shocking amounts in some listings posted to Amazon, eBay and Walmart. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan)
Sriracha shortage

Chicago Fire take shutout streak into matchup with Toronto

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Toronto FC (3-10-10, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Fire (7-7-8, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Chicago -149, Toronto FC +385, Draw +294; over/under is 2.5 goals

Other news
Chicago Fire goalkeeper Chris Brady collides with Toronto FC's Deandre Kerr as Fire defender Rafael Czichos wathes during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in Toronto. Bradly left the game. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
Backup Richey makes 4 saves; Chicago, Toronto play to scoreless draw
TORONTO (AP) — Backup goalkeeper Spencer Richey made four saves after entering in the first half and the Chicago Fire played Toronto to a scoreless draw on Wednesday night.
FILE - Chicago Fire's Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates his goal against the Vancouver Whitecaps during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia. Chicago Fire midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri remained Major League Soccer’s highest-paid player this year, and the league’s average salary rose 3.1% to $473,292. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
Shaqiri highest-paid in MLS, salaries rise 3.1% to $473K average
NEW YORK (AP) — Chicago Fire midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri remained Major League Soccer’s highest-paid player this year, and the league’s average salary rose 3.1% to $473,292.
FILE - Chicago Fire head coach Ezra Hendrickson looks on from the sideline during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Inter Miami, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The struggling Chicago Fire fired coach Ezra Hendrickson and replaced him with Frank Klopas for the remainder of the season. The team also fired assistant coach Junior González on Monday, May 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)
Chicago Fire part with coach Hendrickson, return to Klopas
CHICAGO (AP) — The struggling Chicago Fire fired coach Ezra Hendrickson and replaced him with Frank Klopas for the remainder of the season.

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Fire head into a matchup against Toronto after putting together two straight shutout wins.

The Fire are 2-6-8 in conference matchups. The Fire rank eighth in the Eastern Conference with 30 goals led by Kei Kamara with five.

Toronto is 3-7-6 in conference matchups. Toronto has scored 18 goals while giving up 32 for a -14 goal differential.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. The last meeting finished tied 0-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kamara has scored five goals and added one assist for the Fire. Maren Haile-Selassie has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Federico Bernardeschi has three goals and three assists for Toronto. Lorenzo Insigne has scored two goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fire: 4-3-3, averaging 1.5 goals, 3.1 shots on goal and 2.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Toronto: 1-6-3, averaging 0.5 goals, 4.0 shots on goal and 2.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Fire: Victor Bezerra (injured), Javier Casas (injured), Wyatt Omsberg (injured), Chris Mueller (injured), Federico Navarro (injured).

Toronto: Sean Johnson (injured), Lorenzo Insigne (injured), Adama Diomande (injured), Victor Vazquez (injured), Michael Bradley (injured), Cristian Gutierrez (injured), Sigurd Rosted (injured), Jonathan Osorio (injured), Matt Hedges (injured), Latif Blessing (injured), Richie Laryea (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.