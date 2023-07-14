Chicago Fire take shutout streak into matchup with Toronto

Toronto FC (3-10-10, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Fire (7-7-8, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Chicago -149, Toronto FC +385, Draw +294; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Fire head into a matchup against Toronto after putting together two straight shutout wins.

The Fire are 2-6-8 in conference matchups. The Fire rank eighth in the Eastern Conference with 30 goals led by Kei Kamara with five.

Toronto is 3-7-6 in conference matchups. Toronto has scored 18 goals while giving up 32 for a -14 goal differential.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. The last meeting finished tied 0-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kamara has scored five goals and added one assist for the Fire. Maren Haile-Selassie has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Federico Bernardeschi has three goals and three assists for Toronto. Lorenzo Insigne has scored two goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fire: 4-3-3, averaging 1.5 goals, 3.1 shots on goal and 2.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Toronto: 1-6-3, averaging 0.5 goals, 4.0 shots on goal and 2.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Fire: Victor Bezerra (injured), Javier Casas (injured), Wyatt Omsberg (injured), Chris Mueller (injured), Federico Navarro (injured).

Toronto: Sean Johnson (injured), Lorenzo Insigne (injured), Adama Diomande (injured), Victor Vazquez (injured), Michael Bradley (injured), Cristian Gutierrez (injured), Sigurd Rosted (injured), Jonathan Osorio (injured), Matt Hedges (injured), Latif Blessing (injured), Richie Laryea (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.