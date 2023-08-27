Jacksonville hate crime shooting
Chicago visits Seattle following Loyd’s 32-point showing

By The Associated Press
 
Chicago Sky (13-21, 3-14 Eastern Conference) at Seattle Storm (10-24, 7-9 Western Conference)

Seattle; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Sky -1.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle hosts the Chicago Sky after Jewell Loyd scored 32 points in the Seattle Storm’s 90-86 loss to the Indiana Fever.

The Storm have gone 4-14 in home games. Seattle is fifth in the Western Conference scoring 78.6 points while shooting 40.8% from the field.

The Sky are 7-9 on the road. Chicago is third in the WNBA averaging 7.8 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 35.8% from downtown. Marina Mabrey leads the team averaging 2.1 makes while shooting 37.2% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Sky won the last matchup 102-79 on Aug. 23, with Dana Evans scoring 23 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ezi Magbegor is averaging 13.9 points, eight rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Storm. Loyd is averaging 24.4 points and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Courtney Williams is averaging 10 points, 5.7 rebounds and six assists for the Sky. Kahleah Copper is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Storm: 5-5, averaging 78.8 points, 36.2 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Sky: 4-6, averaging 86.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.0 points.

INJURIES: Storm: Gabby Williams: out (foot).

Sky: Isabelle Harrison: out (knee), Rebekah Gardner: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.