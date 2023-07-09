White Sox square off against the Cardinals with series tied 1-1

FILE - Hunter Biden talks with guests before President Joe Biden offers a toast during a State Dinner for India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington, June 22, 2023. The Republican chairmen of three key House committees are joining forces to probe the Justice Department's handling of charges against Hunter Biden after making sweeping claims about misconduct at the agency. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Hunter Biden
FILE - Daniel Banyai, the owner of Slate Ridge Vermont, speaks to supporters, April 17, 2021, in West Pawlet, Vt., during a Second Amendment Day Picnic at the unpermitted gun range and firearms training center. A judge on Thursday, July 6, 2023, ordered Banyai arrested until he proves that parts of the 30-acre facility has been removed or demolished. (AP Photo/Wilson Ring, File)
Slate Ridge
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the early morning hours of Monday, April 24, 2023, near Washtucna, Wash. A solar storm forecast for Thursday, July 13, is expected to give skygazers in more than a dozen American states a chance to glimpse the Northern Lights. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Northern Lights
FILE - This photo, taken in New York on July 5, 2023, show the logo for Meta's new app Threads, right, and that of Twitter. In a cease-and-desist letter earlier this week, Twitter threatened legal action against Instagram parent company Meta over the new text-based app, Threads. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Twitter and Threads
FILE - A gay Pride rainbow flag flies with the U.S. flag in front of the Asbury United Methodist Church in Prairie Village, Kan., on Friday, April 19, 2019. As of June 2023, more than 6,000 United Methodist congregations — a fifth of the U.S. total — have now received permission to leave the denomination amid a schism over theology and the role of LGBTQ people in the nation's second-largest Protestant denomination. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
United Methodist congregations

White Sox square off against the Cardinals with series tied 1-1

By The Associated Press
 
Share

St. Louis Cardinals (37-52, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (38-53, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Steven Matz (0-7, 5.02 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); White Sox: Lucas Giolito (6-5, 3.50 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 112 strikeouts)

Other news
Umpire Lance Barrett, left, wipes the arm of St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Giovanny Gallegos with a towel during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Cardinals reliever Gallegos gets wiped down by umpire after using rosin bag on his left arm
Giovanny Gallegos pitched the eighth inning in the St. Louis Cardinals’ 3-0 victory at the Chicago White Sox. It was a bit of an adventure.
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Mikolas pitches 7 crisp innings as St. Louis Cardinals beat Chicago White Sox 3-0
Miles Mikolas pitched seven efficient innings, Jordan Walker homered and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago White Sox 3-0.
Chicago White Sox's Luis Robert Jr. (88) celebrates with teammate Eloy Jimenez (74) after hitting a solo home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
Luis Robert Jr. hits 26th homer, White Sox rally past Cardinals 8-7 after Montgomery hurt
All-Star Luis Robert Jr. tied the game with his 26th homer of the season, and the Chicago White Sox rallied past St.
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery (47) reacts before leaving a baseball game during the fifth inning against the Chicago White Sox, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
St. Louis starter Jordan Montgomery leaves game versus White Sox with apparent hamstring injury
St. Louis Cardinals starter Jordan Montgomery abruptly left Friday night’s game against the Chicago White Sox in the fifth inning with an apparent injury. With St.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: White Sox -131, Cardinals +110; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox and St. Louis Cardinals play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Chicago has a 38-53 record overall and a 21-24 record at home. The White Sox rank seventh in the AL with 103 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

St. Louis has a 37-52 record overall and a 20-27 record in road games. Cardinals hitters have a collective .329 on-base percentage, the fourth-ranked percentage in the NL.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Benintendi leads the White Sox with a .280 batting average, and has 23 doubles, a triple, a home run, 30 walks and 23 RBI. Eloy Jimenez is 14-for-41 with three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Nolan Arenado has 17 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 62 RBI for the Cardinals. Brendan Donovan is 14-for-40 with two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .262 batting average, 5.53 ERA, outscored by three runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .282 batting average, 5.85 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (biceps), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (back), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Cardinals: Willson Contreras: day-to-day (tooth), Jordan Montgomery: day-to-day (leg), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (wrist), Andrew Knizner: 10-Day IL (groin), Adam Wainwright: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew VerHagen: 15-Day IL (hip), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O’Neill: 60-Day IL (back), Ryan Helsley: 15-Day IL (forearm), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.