White Sox square off against the Cardinals with series tied 1-1

St. Louis Cardinals (37-52, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (38-53, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Steven Matz (0-7, 5.02 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); White Sox: Lucas Giolito (6-5, 3.50 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 112 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: White Sox -131, Cardinals +110; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox and St. Louis Cardinals play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Chicago has a 38-53 record overall and a 21-24 record at home. The White Sox rank seventh in the AL with 103 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

St. Louis has a 37-52 record overall and a 20-27 record in road games. Cardinals hitters have a collective .329 on-base percentage, the fourth-ranked percentage in the NL.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Benintendi leads the White Sox with a .280 batting average, and has 23 doubles, a triple, a home run, 30 walks and 23 RBI. Eloy Jimenez is 14-for-41 with three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Nolan Arenado has 17 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 62 RBI for the Cardinals. Brendan Donovan is 14-for-40 with two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .262 batting average, 5.53 ERA, outscored by three runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .282 batting average, 5.85 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (biceps), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (back), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Cardinals: Willson Contreras: day-to-day (tooth), Jordan Montgomery: day-to-day (leg), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (wrist), Andrew Knizner: 10-Day IL (groin), Adam Wainwright: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew VerHagen: 15-Day IL (hip), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O’Neill: 60-Day IL (back), Ryan Helsley: 15-Day IL (forearm), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

