Braves and White Sox play to determine series winner

Chicago White Sox (39-55, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (61-30, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (3-3, 4.30 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 123 strikeouts); Braves: Kolby Allard (0-0, 4.22 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -174, White Sox +147; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves and Chicago White Sox play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Atlanta has gone 31-16 at home and 61-30 overall. The Braves have the second-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .341.

Chicago has a 39-55 record overall and an 18-30 record in road games. The White Sox rank ninth in the AL with 104 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

The teams play Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ozzie Albies has 16 doubles, three triples and 22 home runs for the Braves. Sean Murphy is 13-for-38 with three doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Luis Robert leads the White Sox with 50 extra base hits (24 doubles and 26 home runs). Jake Burger is 8-for-33 with two doubles, three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .264 batting average, 2.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

White Sox: 3-7, .232 batting average, 5.27 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Eddie Rosario: day-to-day (hamstring), A.J. Minter: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Lee: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesse Chavez: 15-Day IL (shin), Max Fried: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (elbow), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (biceps), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (back), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.