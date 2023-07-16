A crime laboratory officer removes a box of items as law enforcement searches the home of Rex Heuermann, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. Heuermann, a Long Island architect, was charged Friday, July 14, with murder in the deaths of three of the 11 victims in a long-unsolved string of killings known as the Gilgo Beach murders. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)
Braves and White Sox play to determine series winner

By The Associated Press
 
Chicago White Sox (39-55, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (61-30, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (3-3, 4.30 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 123 strikeouts); Braves: Kolby Allard (0-0, 4.22 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

Other news
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lance Lynn delivers to an Atlanta Braves batter during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Burger hits go-ahead homer as White Sox beat Braves 6-5 for first win in Atlanta
Jake Burger’s sixth-inning homer off Spencer Strider gave Chicago the lead, Andrew Benintendi drove in three runs with three hits and the White Sox beat the Braves 6-5 for their first win in Atlanta.
Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson watches his grand slam in the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Olson, Morton power MLB-leading Braves to a 9-0 rout of White Sox
Matt Olson hit a first-inning grand slam, Charlie Morton won his fifth straight start and the major league-leading Atlanta Braves routed the Chicago White Sox 9-0.
American League's Luis Robert, Jr., hits during the first round of the MLB All-Star baseball Home Run Derby in Seattle, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Ted Warren)
White Sox slugger Luis Robert Jr. out of All-Star Game due to calf tightness
Chicago White Sox slugger Luis Robert Jr. will not play in the All-Star Game after feeling tightness in his right calf during the Home Run Derby.
St. Louis Cardinals' Willson Contreras (40) high fives Nolan Arenado after they scored on Contreras' two run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
DeJong, Contreras lead Cards past White Sox 4-3 in 10 innings
Paul DeJong had an RBI double in the 10th inning and the St. Louis Cardinals edged the Chicago White Sox 4-3.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -174, White Sox +147; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves and Chicago White Sox play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Atlanta has gone 31-16 at home and 61-30 overall. The Braves have the second-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .341.

Chicago has a 39-55 record overall and an 18-30 record in road games. The White Sox rank ninth in the AL with 104 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

The teams play Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ozzie Albies has 16 doubles, three triples and 22 home runs for the Braves. Sean Murphy is 13-for-38 with three doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Luis Robert leads the White Sox with 50 extra base hits (24 doubles and 26 home runs). Jake Burger is 8-for-33 with two doubles, three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .264 batting average, 2.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

White Sox: 3-7, .232 batting average, 5.27 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Eddie Rosario: day-to-day (hamstring), A.J. Minter: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Lee: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesse Chavez: 15-Day IL (shin), Max Fried: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (elbow), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (biceps), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (back), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.