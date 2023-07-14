FILE - A Suffolk County Police Department officer and dog search the Gilgo Beach area on New York's Long Island for human remains, March 29, 2011. A suspect has been taken into custody on New York’s Long Island in connection with a long-unsolved string of killings, known as the Gilgo Beach murders. That's according to a law enforcement official who spoke to The Associated Press on Friday, July 14, 2023. (Jim Staubitser/Newsday via AP, File)
Braves host the White Sox on home winning streak

By The Associated Press
 
Chicago White Sox (38-54, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (60-29, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Michael Kopech (0-0); Braves: Charlie Morton (9-6, 3.43 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 111 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -253, White Sox +208; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the Chicago White Sox aiming to extend a 10-game home winning streak.

Atlanta is 60-29 overall and 30-15 in home games. The Braves have a 46-4 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Chicago has gone 17-29 in road games and 38-54 overall. The White Sox are 30-9 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson leads the Braves with 29 home runs while slugging .569. Ronald Acuna Jr. is 13-for-38 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Luis Robert leads Chicago with 26 home runs while slugging .569. Eloy Jimenez is 12-for-40 with two home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, .270 batting average, 2.42 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

White Sox: 3-7, .234 batting average, 5.27 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), A.J. Minter: day-to-day (chest), Dylan Lee: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesse Chavez: 15-Day IL (shin), Max Fried: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Luis Robert: day-to-day (calf), Andrew Benintendi: day-to-day (wrist), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (biceps), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (back), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.