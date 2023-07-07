Cardinals visit the White Sox to open 3-game series

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Moms for Liberty meeting in Philadelphia, June 30, 2023. Trump will be in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on July 7. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Election 2024: Trump vs DeSantis
FILE - Britney Spears appears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 12, 2018, left, and San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball first round draft pick Victor Wembanyama speaks during a news conference in San Antonio on June 24, 2023. Wembanyama said Thursday, July 6, 2023, that he believes Britney Spears grabbed him from behind as he was walking into a restaurant at a Las Vegas casino, and that the security detail he was with pushed the pop star away. (AP Photos by Chris Pizzello, left, and Eric Gay, File)
Britney Spears and Wembanyama
This photo, taken in New York on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, show the logo for Meta's new app Threads, left, and that of Twitter. Meta is poised to unveil the new app that appears to mimic Twitter — a direct challenge to the social media platform owned by Elon Musk. A listing for the Threads app appeared on Apple's App Store, indicating it would debut as early as Thursday. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Twitter threatens legal action against Meta
This image released by Lionsgate shows Sabrina Wu as Deadeye, from left, Ashley Park as Audrey, Sherry Cola as Lolo, and Stephanie Hsu as Kat, in a scene from "Joy Ride." (Ed Araquel/Lionsgate via AP)
Movie Review: ‘Joy Ride’
FILE - Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units, during a visit to a Lebanese military base at the opening of the Second Meeting of States Parties to the Convention on Cluster Munitions, in the southern town of Nabatiyeh, Lebanon, Sept. 12, 2011. The Biden administration has decided to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine and is expected to announce on Friday, July 6, 2023, that the Pentagon will send thousands as part of the latest military aid package for the war effort against Russia, according to people familiar with the decision. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari, File)
US to provide Ukraine cluster munitions

Cardinals visit the White Sox to open 3-game series

By The Associated Press
 
Share

St. Louis Cardinals (36-51, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (37-52, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (6-7, 3.28 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 91 strikeouts); White Sox: Dylan Cease (3-3, 4.10 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 115 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: White Sox -110, Cardinals -110; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the St. Louis Cardinals to start a three-game series.

Chicago is 37-52 overall and 20-23 in home games. The White Sox have a 13-8 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

St. Louis is 36-51 overall and 19-26 on the road. The Cardinals have the fourth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .328.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Robert has 22 doubles, 25 home runs and 49 RBI for the White Sox. Eloy Jimenez is 14-for-41 with two doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Nolan Arenado leads St. Louis with 17 home runs while slugging .505. Brendan Donovan is 12-for-35 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 3-7, .254 batting average, 5.24 ERA, outscored by four runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .276 batting average, 6.20 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (biceps), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (back), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Cardinals: Andrew Knizner: 10-Day IL (groin), Adam Wainwright: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew VerHagen: 15-Day IL (hip), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O’Neill: 60-Day IL (back), Ryan Helsley: 15-Day IL (forearm), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.