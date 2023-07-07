Cardinals visit the White Sox to open 3-game series

St. Louis Cardinals (36-51, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (37-52, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (6-7, 3.28 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 91 strikeouts); White Sox: Dylan Cease (3-3, 4.10 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 115 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: White Sox -110, Cardinals -110; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the St. Louis Cardinals to start a three-game series.

Chicago is 37-52 overall and 20-23 in home games. The White Sox have a 13-8 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

St. Louis is 36-51 overall and 19-26 on the road. The Cardinals have the fourth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .328.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Robert has 22 doubles, 25 home runs and 49 RBI for the White Sox. Eloy Jimenez is 14-for-41 with two doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Nolan Arenado leads St. Louis with 17 home runs while slugging .505. Brendan Donovan is 12-for-35 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 3-7, .254 batting average, 5.24 ERA, outscored by four runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .276 batting average, 6.20 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (biceps), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (back), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Cardinals: Andrew Knizner: 10-Day IL (groin), Adam Wainwright: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew VerHagen: 15-Day IL (hip), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O’Neill: 60-Day IL (back), Ryan Helsley: 15-Day IL (forearm), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.