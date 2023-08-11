White Sox open 3-game series at home against the Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers (62-54, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (47-69, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Corbin Burnes (9-6, 3.42 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 141 strikeouts); White Sox: Michael Kopech (5-10, 4.43 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 112 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -173, White Sox +146; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the Milwaukee Brewers to open a three-game series.

Chicago has a 47-69 record overall and a 25-30 record in home games. The White Sox have a 36-12 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Milwaukee is 29-27 on the road and 62-54 overall. The Brewers have a 29-9 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Robert has 30 doubles, a triple and 31 home runs for the White Sox. Elvis Andrus is 10-for-30 with five doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Christian Yelich leads the Brewers with a .290 batting average, and has 27 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 55 walks and 65 RBI. William Contreras is 12-for-43 with a home run and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .218 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Brewers: 5-5, .254 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Robert: day-to-day (finger), Seby Zavala: 10-Day IL (oblique), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Brewers: Joey Wiemer: day-to-day (illness), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (lat), Julio Teheran: 15-Day IL (hip), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (back), Rowdy Tellez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum)

