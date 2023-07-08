This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta unveiled the app to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
White Sox face the Cardinals with 1-0 series lead

By The Associated Press
 
St. Louis Cardinals (36-52, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (38-52, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (0-0); White Sox: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: White Sox -113, Cardinals -107; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox face the St. Louis Cardinals with a 1-0 series lead.

Chicago is 21-23 in home games and 38-52 overall. The White Sox have a 13-8 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

St. Louis is 19-27 on the road and 36-52 overall. The Cardinals are seventh in the majors with 119 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Robert has 22 doubles and 26 home runs for the White Sox. Eloy Jimenez is 15-for-41 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Brendan Donovan leads the Cardinals with a .289 batting average, and has seven doubles, nine home runs, 30 walks and 26 RBI. Willson Contreras is 15-for-35 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .267 batting average, 5.69 ERA, outscored by two runs

Cardinals: 3-7, .289 batting average, 6.90 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (biceps), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (back), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery: day-to-day (leg), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (wrist), Andrew Knizner: 10-Day IL (groin), Adam Wainwright: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew VerHagen: 15-Day IL (hip), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O’Neill: 60-Day IL (back), Ryan Helsley: 15-Day IL (forearm), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.