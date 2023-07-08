White Sox face the Cardinals with 1-0 series lead

St. Louis Cardinals (36-52, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (38-52, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (0-0); White Sox: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: White Sox -113, Cardinals -107; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox face the St. Louis Cardinals with a 1-0 series lead.

Chicago is 21-23 in home games and 38-52 overall. The White Sox have a 13-8 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

St. Louis is 19-27 on the road and 36-52 overall. The Cardinals are seventh in the majors with 119 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Robert has 22 doubles and 26 home runs for the White Sox. Eloy Jimenez is 15-for-41 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Brendan Donovan leads the Cardinals with a .289 batting average, and has seven doubles, nine home runs, 30 walks and 26 RBI. Willson Contreras is 15-for-35 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .267 batting average, 5.69 ERA, outscored by two runs

Cardinals: 3-7, .289 batting average, 6.90 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (biceps), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (back), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery: day-to-day (leg), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (wrist), Andrew Knizner: 10-Day IL (groin), Adam Wainwright: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew VerHagen: 15-Day IL (hip), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O’Neill: 60-Day IL (back), Ryan Helsley: 15-Day IL (forearm), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.