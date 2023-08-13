Brewers try to keep win streak alive against the White Sox

Milwaukee Brewers (64-54, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (47-71, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (8-8, 4.20 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 151 strikeouts); White Sox: Dylan Cease (5-5, 4.42 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 150 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -126, White Sox +106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers seek to extend a three-game win streak with a victory over the Chicago White Sox.

Chicago has a 25-32 record at home and a 47-71 record overall. The White Sox have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the AL at .237.

Milwaukee has gone 31-27 in road games and 64-54 overall. The Brewers have a 45-8 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Robert leads the White Sox with a .271 batting average, and has 30 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs, 24 walks and 65 RBI. Elvis Andrus is 11-for-34 with a home run and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

William Contreras has 26 doubles, a triple and 12 home runs for the Brewers. Andruw Monasterio is 10-for-37 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .236 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by six runs

Brewers: 6-4, .255 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Robert: day-to-day (finger), Seby Zavala: 10-Day IL (oblique), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Brewers: Blake Perkins: 10-Day IL (oblique), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (lat), Julio Teheran: 15-Day IL (hip), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (back), Rowdy Tellez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum)

