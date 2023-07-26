FILE - Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) dunks the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. Celtics wing Jaylen Brown has agreed to terms on a five-year supermax contract extension that will pay him up to $304 million, his agent said on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Cubs take win streak into matchup with the White Sox

By The Associated Press
 
Chicago Cubs (49-51, third in the NL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (41-61, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Marcus Stroman (10-7, 3.09 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 105 strikeouts); White Sox: Lance Lynn (6-9, 6.18 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 139 strikeouts)

Other news
Chicago Cubs' Dansby Swanson celebrates in the dugout after his home run off Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Michael Kopech, Swanson's second of the night, during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Dansby Swanson homers twice as the streaking Cubs beat the crosstown White Sox 7-3
Dansby Swanson homered twice and drove in four runs, and the Chicago Cubs beat the crosstown White Sox 7-3 for their fourth consecutive victory.
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, left, laughs as he talks to his interpreter Ippei Mizuhara prior to a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Ohtani buzz dominates MLB trade deadline, even if smaller deals are more likely
MLB’s trade deadline is rapidly approaching on Aug. 1 and with less than a week remaining, it’s sometimes hard to figure out which teams are the buyers and which are the sellers.
Chicago White Sox manager Pedro Grifol, left, shakes hands with Yoán Moncada as Oscar Colas watches, during infield practice before the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Chicago. Moncada returned to the team after an injury rehabilitation assignment, reinstating him from the 10-day injured list. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago White Sox manager Pedro Grifol takes blame for team’s struggles
With the Chicago White Sox moving toward a sell-off at next week’s trade deadline, manager Pedro Grifol is taking the blame for the team’s disappointing performance.
Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton scores on double by teammate Christian Vazquez against the Chicago White Sox in the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Byron Buxton placed on paternity list; Twins recall Larnach
Byron Buxton was placed on the paternity list Monday by the Minnesota Twins, who recalled outfielder Trevor Larnach from Triple-A St. Paul.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cubs -121, White Sox +101; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs will attempt to extend a four-game win streak with a victory over the Chicago White Sox.

Chicago is 41-61 overall and 21-26 in home games. The White Sox have the ninth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .238.

Chicago has a 49-51 record overall and a 22-25 record on the road. The Cubs have a 37-20 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Robert has 28 home runs, 22 walks and 57 RBI while hitting .270 for the White Sox. Tim Anderson is 15-for-41 with two doubles and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Patrick Wisdom leads the Cubs with 17 home runs while slugging .479. Cody Bellinger is 15-for-39 with two doubles, three home runs and 14 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 3-7, .251 batting average, 5.26 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Cubs: 7-3, .308 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (biceps), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Cubs: Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brad Boxberger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.