Cubs take win streak into matchup with the White Sox

Chicago Cubs (49-51, third in the NL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (41-61, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Marcus Stroman (10-7, 3.09 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 105 strikeouts); White Sox: Lance Lynn (6-9, 6.18 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 139 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cubs -121, White Sox +101; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs will attempt to extend a four-game win streak with a victory over the Chicago White Sox.

Chicago is 41-61 overall and 21-26 in home games. The White Sox have the ninth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .238.

Chicago has a 49-51 record overall and a 22-25 record on the road. The Cubs have a 37-20 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Robert has 28 home runs, 22 walks and 57 RBI while hitting .270 for the White Sox. Tim Anderson is 15-for-41 with two doubles and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Patrick Wisdom leads the Cubs with 17 home runs while slugging .479. Cody Bellinger is 15-for-39 with two doubles, three home runs and 14 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 3-7, .251 batting average, 5.26 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Cubs: 7-3, .308 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (biceps), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Cubs: Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brad Boxberger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

