White Sox head into matchup with the Cubs on losing streak

Chicago Cubs (48-51, third in the NL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (41-60, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (3-4, 3.52 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 42 strikeouts); White Sox: Michael Kopech (4-8, 4.29 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 102 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: White Sox -110, Cubs -109; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox look to stop their three-game skid when they play the Chicago Cubs.

Chicago has a 41-60 record overall and a 21-25 record in home games. The White Sox have gone 27-10 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Chicago has a 21-25 record on the road and a 48-51 record overall. Cubs hitters have a collective .330 on-base percentage, the fifth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Tuesday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Robert has 25 doubles and 28 home runs for the White Sox. Andrew Benintendi is 15-for-46 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

Nico Hoerner has 17 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 54 RBI for the Cubs. Cody Bellinger is 17-for-39 with two doubles, five home runs and 15 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 3-7, .248 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Cubs: 6-4, .300 batting average, 5.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Andrew Vaughn: day-to-day (foot), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (biceps), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (back), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Cubs: Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brad Boxberger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.