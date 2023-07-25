FILE - White House Chef Tafari Campbell smiles Nov. 6, 2008, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Campbell, an employee of former President Barack Obama, has drowned near the couple’s home on Martha’s Vineyard. Massachusetts State Police confirmed that the paddleboarder whose body was recovered from Edgartown Great Pond on Monday, July 24, 2023 was Tafari Campbell, of Dumfries, Virginia. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, file)
White Sox head into matchup with the Cubs on losing streak

By The Associated Press
 
Chicago Cubs (48-51, third in the NL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (41-60, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (3-4, 3.52 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 42 strikeouts); White Sox: Michael Kopech (4-8, 4.29 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 102 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: White Sox -110, Cubs -109; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox look to stop their three-game skid when they play the Chicago Cubs.

Chicago has a 41-60 record overall and a 21-25 record in home games. The White Sox have gone 27-10 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Chicago has a 21-25 record on the road and a 48-51 record overall. Cubs hitters have a collective .330 on-base percentage, the fifth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Tuesday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Robert has 25 doubles and 28 home runs for the White Sox. Andrew Benintendi is 15-for-46 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

Nico Hoerner has 17 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 54 RBI for the Cubs. Cody Bellinger is 17-for-39 with two doubles, five home runs and 15 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 3-7, .248 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Cubs: 6-4, .300 batting average, 5.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Andrew Vaughn: day-to-day (foot), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (biceps), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (back), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Cubs: Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brad Boxberger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.