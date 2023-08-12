Brewers play the White Sox leading series 1-0

Milwaukee Brewers (63-54, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (47-70, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (1-1, 1.65 ERA, .86 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); White Sox: Jesse Scholtens (1-4, 3.06 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -159, White Sox +135; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers face the Chicago White Sox leading the series 1-0.

Chicago has a 47-70 record overall and a 25-31 record in home games. White Sox hitters are batting a collective .237, which ranks 10th in the AL.

Milwaukee has a 63-54 record overall and a 30-27 record in road games. The Brewers are 23-10 in games decided by one run.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Robert has 30 doubles, a triple and 31 home runs for the White Sox. Elvis Andrus is 11-for-34 with five doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Christian Yelich has a .290 batting average to lead the Brewers, and has 27 doubles, two triples and 16 home runs. William Contreras is 12-for-45 with a home run and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .231 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Brewers: 6-4, .252 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Robert: day-to-day (finger), Seby Zavala: 10-Day IL (oblique), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Brewers: Blake Perkins: 10-Day IL (oblique), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (lat), Julio Teheran: 15-Day IL (hip), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (back), Rowdy Tellez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum)

___

