White Sox visit the Nationals to begin 3-game series

Chicago White Sox (57-93, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (66-84, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Mike Clevinger (7-8, 3.61 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 101 strikeouts); Nationals: Joan Adon (2-2, 5.92 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: White Sox -122, Nationals +102; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals host the Chicago White Sox to start a three-game series.

Washington is 66-84 overall and 31-43 in home games. The Nationals have a 47-15 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Chicago is 57-93 overall and 27-48 on the road. The White Sox have gone 17-26 in games decided by one run.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lane Thomas has 34 doubles, three triples and 25 home runs for the Nationals. Joey Meneses is 11-for-37 with two doubles over the past 10 games.

Luis Robert leads the White Sox with 71 extra base hits (35 doubles, a triple and 35 home runs). Yoan Moncada is 11-for-38 with a double, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 3-7, .201 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

White Sox: 3-7, .216 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (finger), Riley Adams: 10-Day IL (wrist), Carl Edwards Jr.: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Stone Garrett: 60-Day IL (leg), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (back), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Declan Cronin: 15-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Lambert: 15-Day IL (ankle), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

