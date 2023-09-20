Nationals and White Sox meet with series tied 1-1

Chicago White Sox (58-94, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (67-85, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Wednesday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Michael Kopech (5-12, 5.47 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 133 strikeouts); Nationals: Josiah Gray (7-12, 4.07 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 132 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Nationals -131, White Sox +111; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals and Chicago White Sox meet on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Washington has a 32-44 record at home and a 67-85 record overall. The Nationals have gone 24-14 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Chicago has a 28-49 record on the road and a 58-94 record overall. The White Sox have gone 24-15 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Wednesday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joey Meneses has a .279 batting average to lead the Nationals, and has 34 doubles, a triple and 12 home runs. Ildemaro Vargas is 11-for-28 with four RBI over the last 10 games.

Andrew Benintendi leads the White Sox with a .266 batting average, and has 33 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 51 walks and 45 RBI. Tim Anderson is 15-for-39 with an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 3-7, .203 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

White Sox: 3-7, .246 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Travis Blankenhorn: 10-Day IL (foot), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (finger), Riley Adams: 10-Day IL (wrist), Carl Edwards Jr.: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Stone Garrett: 60-Day IL (leg), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (back), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Declan Cronin: 15-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Lambert: 15-Day IL (ankle), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.