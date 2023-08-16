White Sox bring 3-game road win streak into game against the Cubs

Chicago White Sox (48-72, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (61-58, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Mike Clevinger (5-5, 3.55 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Cubs: Javier Assad (2-2, 3.12 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cubs -148, White Sox +124

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox will try to keep a three-game road win streak alive when they face the Chicago Cubs.

Chicago is 32-29 in home games and 61-58 overall. Cubs hitters are batting a collective .255, the ninth-best team batting average in MLB play.

Chicago has a 23-39 record on the road and a 48-72 record overall. The White Sox have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the AL at .237.

The teams play Wednesday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago with 20 home runs while slugging .500. Seiya Suzuki is 9-for-36 with three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Luis Robert leads the White Sox with a .273 batting average, and has 30 doubles, a triple, 32 home runs, 24 walks and 66 RBI. Elvis Andrus is 15-for-40 with a home run and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .221 batting average, 5.79 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

White Sox: 5-5, .249 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (hip), Brad Boxberger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Tim Anderson: day-to-day (neck), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Seby Zavala: 10-Day IL (oblique), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.