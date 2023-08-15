Cubs host the White Sox to open 2-game series

Chicago White Sox (47-72, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (61-57, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Touki Toussaint (1-5, 4.27 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (4-6, 4.17 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cubs -170, White Sox +145; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs open a two-game series at home against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday.

Chicago is 61-57 overall and 32-28 at home. Cubs hitters have a collective .332 on-base percentage, the fourth-best percentage in MLB play.

Chicago is 47-72 overall and 22-39 in road games. The White Sox are 32-12 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Tuesday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeimer Candelario has 35 doubles, two triples and 17 home runs for the Cubs. Cody Bellinger is 15-for-35 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Luis Robert has 31 home runs, 24 walks and 65 RBI while hitting .271 for the White Sox. Andrew Vaughn is 13-for-38 with a double, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 6-4, .228 batting average, 5.59 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

White Sox: 4-6, .247 batting average, 4.04 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Cubs: Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (hip), Brad Boxberger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Robert: day-to-day (finger), Seby Zavala: 10-Day IL (oblique), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.