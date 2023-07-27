White Sox aim to end 5-game skid, play the Guardians

FILE - A man runs along a small road in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises early, July 13, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
July expected to be hottest month on record
FILE - Former President Donald Trump visits Café du Monde in New Orleans, July 25, 2023. Lawyers for Donald Trump are meeting with members of special counsel Jack Smith’s team as a potential indictment looms over the former president’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement

White Sox aim to end 5-game skid, play the Guardians

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Cleveland Guardians (51-51, second in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (41-62, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Tanner Bibee (6-2, 3.04 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 85 strikeouts); White Sox: Dylan Cease (4-3, 4.04 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 138 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: White Sox -116, Guardians -104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Other news
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito throws to the Minnesota Twins in the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Angels going for it with Ohtani, acquire pitchers Giolito, López from White Sox for prospects
Chicago Cubs' Christopher Morel celebrates down the first base line his two-run single off Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lance Lynn during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Christopher Morel helps Chicago Cubs rally for a wild 10-7 victory over crosstown White Sox
Chicago Cubs' Dansby Swanson celebrates in the dugout after his home run off Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Michael Kopech, Swanson's second of the night, during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Dansby Swanson homers twice as the streaking Cubs beat the crosstown White Sox 7-3

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox will try to end their five-game losing streak when they play the Cleveland Guardians.

Chicago has a 21-27 record at home and a 41-62 record overall. The White Sox have a 32-11 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Cleveland has a 51-51 record overall and a 23-27 record in road games. Guardians pitchers have a collective 3.85 ERA, which ranks fifth in the AL.

The teams square off Thursday for the seventh time this season. The White Sox lead the season series 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Robert has 27 doubles and 28 home runs for the White Sox. Tim Anderson is 15-for-41 with two doubles over the last 10 games.

Josh Naylor has a .305 batting average to lead the Guardians, and has 22 doubles and 15 home runs. Steven Kwan is 15-for-43 with two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 3-7, .258 batting average, 5.31 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Guardians: 6-4, .279 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (biceps), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Guardians: Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Peyton Battenfield: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.