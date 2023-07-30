Investigators examine a damaged skyscraper in the "Moscow City" business district after a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, early Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo)
Drone attack on Moscow
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell addresses health concerns
Colombia's Linda Caicedo celebrates after scoring her side's opening goal during the Women's World Cup Group H soccer match between Germany and Colombia at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Women’s World Cup updates
FILE - Gantry cranes sit idle as a container ship is docked at port during a work stoppage, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Port workers in British Columbia have rejected a mediated contract offer meant to end a labor dispute that stopped goods from moving in and out of harbors, including at Canada’s busiest port in Vancouver.(Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Canadian port workers reject labor deal
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

White Sox play the Guardians leading series 2-1

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Cleveland Guardians (52-53, second in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (43-63, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Aaron Civale (4-2, 2.54 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 54 strikeouts); White Sox: Michael Kopech (4-9, 4.44 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 107 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Guardians -143, White Sox +122; over/under is 9 runs

Other news
Cleveland Guardians' Josh Bell, right, slides by Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal to score during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Anderson and Vaughn homer, Clevinger sharp in return to lead White Sox past Guardians 7-2.
Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona, right, argues a call with umpire Todd Tichenor during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Guardians manager Terry Francona ejected against White Sox in Chicago
Chicago White Sox's Gavin Sheets (32) high-fives Jake Burger (30) after Burger hit a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Robert and Burger homer, Toussaint gets first win as White Sox beat Guardians 3-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the Cleveland Guardians with a 2-1 series lead.

Chicago has a 43-63 record overall and a 23-28 record in home games. The White Sox are 27-51 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Cleveland is 52-53 overall and 24-29 in road games. Guardians hitters have a collective .315 on-base percentage, the eighth-ranked percentage in the AL.

The teams meet Sunday for the 10th time this season. The White Sox lead the season series 6-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Vaughn has 23 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 58 RBI while hitting .247 for the White Sox. Eloy Jimenez is 14-for-36 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Steven Kwan has 25 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 36 RBI for the Guardians. David Fry is 8-for-27 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 3-7, .239 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Guardians: 5-5, .270 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: White Sox: Trayce Thompson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Guardians: Noah Syndergaard: 15-Day IL (finger), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Peyton Battenfield: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.