White Sox take on the Tigers after Andrus’ 4-hit game

Chicago White Sox (54-86, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (64-76, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Mike Clevinger (6-7, 3.90 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 87 strikeouts); Tigers: Reese Olson (3-6, 4.65 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 79 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Tigers -129, White Sox +109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox take on the Detroit Tigers after Elvis Andrus had four hits against the Royals on Wednesday.

Detroit has a 64-76 record overall and a 29-40 record in home games. The Tigers have a 46-12 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Chicago has a 54-86 record overall and a 26-46 record on the road. The White Sox have gone 33-71 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The matchup Friday is the 11th time these teams meet this season. The Tigers hold a 6-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Torkelson has 27 home runs, 63 walks and 77 RBI while hitting .235 for the Tigers. Kerry Carpenter is 13-for-41 with a double, a triple and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Andrew Benintendi has 30 doubles, a triple and five home runs for the White Sox. Yoan Moncada is 15-for-32 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .256 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

White Sox: 3-7, .266 batting average, 6.37 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Matt Vierling: day-to-day (elbow), Matt Manning: 15-Day IL (foot), Riley Greene: 10-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (calf), Mason Englert: 15-Day IL (hip), Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Tim Anderson: day-to-day (neck), Jimmy Lambert: 15-Day IL (ankle), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.