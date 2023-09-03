Cabrera leads Tigers against the White Sox after 4-hit game

Detroit Tigers (62-74, third in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (53-83, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tarik Skubal (3-3, 3.93 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 59 strikeouts); White Sox: Michael Kopech (5-12, 5.08 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 127 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Tigers -148, White Sox +126; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers play the Chicago White Sox after Miguel Cabrera had four hits on Saturday in a 10-0 win over the White Sox.

Chicago has a 53-83 record overall and a 28-39 record at home. The White Sox are 42-15 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Detroit has a 33-34 record on the road and a 62-74 record overall. The Tigers are 45-11 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Sunday for the 10th time this season. The Tigers lead the season series 5-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Robert leads Chicago with 35 home runs while slugging .560. Lenyn Sosa is 9-for-33 with three home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Spencer Torkelson leads the Tigers with 24 home runs while slugging .438. Kerry Carpenter is 11-for-37 with a double, a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .268 batting average, 6.07 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Tigers: 4-6, .231 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Luis Robert: day-to-day (quadricep), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Seby Zavala: 10-Day IL (oblique), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Tigers: Riley Greene: 10-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (calf), Mason Englert: 15-Day IL (hip), Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.