Tigers try to continue road win streak in matchup with the White Sox

By The Associated Press
 
Detroit Tigers (61-74, third in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (53-82, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Reese Olson (2-6, 5.10 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 78 strikeouts); White Sox: Mike Clevinger (6-6, 3.32 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: White Sox -114, Tigers -106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Other news
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Eduardo Rodriguez pitches into 7th inning as Tigers beat White Sox 4-2
Chicago White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf talks to reporters briefly about a shooting incident inside Guaranteed Rate Field last Friday evening, during a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics during a news conference naming Chris Getz the new senior vice president/general manager Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf says he doesn’t see how shooting could have occurred in ballpark
Chicago White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf, right, stands with Chris Getz after he named Getz as the new senior vice president/general manager of the baseball club, during a news conference Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Chicago. Getz, a former player and front office executive with the Kansas City Royals and the White Sox, is in his seventh season with the Sox baseball operations department, including the last three as assistant general manager. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
White Sox promote former player Chris Getz to general manager

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers hit the road against the Chicago White Sox trying to extend a three-game road winning streak.

Chicago has gone 28-38 in home games and 53-82 overall. The White Sox have a 42-15 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Detroit has a 61-74 record overall and a 32-34 record in road games. Tigers pitchers have a collective 4.52 ERA, which ranks 10th in the AL.

The teams meet Saturday for the ninth time this season. The season series is tied 4-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Benintendi has 30 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 40 RBI while hitting .274 for the White Sox. Yoan Moncada is 14-for-38 with four doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Spencer Torkelson has 28 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 70 RBI for the Tigers. Jake Rogers is 9-for-32 with a double, two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .279 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Tigers: 4-6, .212 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Seby Zavala: 10-Day IL (oblique), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Tigers: Riley Greene: day-to-day (elbow), Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (calf), Mason Englert: 15-Day IL (hip), Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.