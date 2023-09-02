Tigers try to continue road win streak in matchup with the White Sox

Detroit Tigers (61-74, third in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (53-82, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Reese Olson (2-6, 5.10 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 78 strikeouts); White Sox: Mike Clevinger (6-6, 3.32 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: White Sox -114, Tigers -106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers hit the road against the Chicago White Sox trying to extend a three-game road winning streak.

Chicago has gone 28-38 in home games and 53-82 overall. The White Sox have a 42-15 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Detroit has a 61-74 record overall and a 32-34 record in road games. Tigers pitchers have a collective 4.52 ERA, which ranks 10th in the AL.

The teams meet Saturday for the ninth time this season. The season series is tied 4-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Benintendi has 30 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 40 RBI while hitting .274 for the White Sox. Yoan Moncada is 14-for-38 with four doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Spencer Torkelson has 28 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 70 RBI for the Tigers. Jake Rogers is 9-for-32 with a double, two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .279 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Tigers: 4-6, .212 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Seby Zavala: 10-Day IL (oblique), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Tigers: Riley Greene: day-to-day (elbow), Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (calf), Mason Englert: 15-Day IL (hip), Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.