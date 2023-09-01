Taylor Swift tickets
Jimenez leads White Sox against the Tigers after 4-hit outing

By The Associated Press
 
Detroit Tigers (60-74, third in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (53-81, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (9-7, 3.21 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 116 strikeouts); White Sox: Touki Toussaint (2-6, 4.85 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Tigers -134, White Sox +114; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox play the Detroit Tigers after Eloy Jimenez’s four-hit game on Wednesday.

Chicago is 28-37 at home and 53-81 overall. The White Sox have gone 38-14 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Detroit has a 31-34 record in road games and a 60-74 record overall. The Tigers are 43-11 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Friday’s game is the eighth time these teams match up this season. The White Sox hold a 4-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Robert leads the White Sox with 35 home runs while slugging .561. Elvis Andrus is 14-for-39 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Spencer Torkelson has 28 doubles, a triple and 24 home runs for the Tigers. Kerry Carpenter is 12-for-36 with a double, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .273 batting average, 6.78 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Tigers: 3-7, .210 batting average, 5.74 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Seby Zavala: 10-Day IL (oblique), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Tigers: Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (calf), Mason Englert: 15-Day IL (hip), Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.