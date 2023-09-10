Tigers and White Sox meet with series tied 1-1

Chicago White Sox (55-87, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (65-77, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Jesse Scholtens (1-7, 4.38 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 48 strikeouts); Tigers: Sawyer Gipson-Long (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Tigers -130, White Sox +109; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Detroit Tigers and the Chicago White Sox are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Detroit has a 30-41 record at home and a 65-77 record overall. The Tigers have a 40-14 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Chicago is 55-87 overall and 27-47 in road games. The White Sox are 22-14 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Sunday’s game is the 13th time these teams match up this season. The Tigers are ahead 7-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Torkelson leads the Tigers with 58 extra base hits (30 doubles, a triple and 27 home runs). Zack Short is 2-for-16 with a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Luis Robert has 35 doubles, a triple, 35 home runs and 72 RBI for the White Sox. Andrew Vaughn is 13-for-40 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, .248 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

White Sox: 3-7, .252 batting average, 5.64 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Matt Manning: 15-Day IL (foot), Riley Greene: 10-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (calf), Mason Englert: 15-Day IL (hip), Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Declan Cronin: 15-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Lambert: 15-Day IL (ankle), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.