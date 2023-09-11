Hawaii volcano
Royals look to end losing streak in game against the White Sox

By The Associated Press
 
Kansas City Royals (44-100, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (55-88, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brady Singer (8-10, 5.34 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 127 strikeouts); White Sox: Dylan Cease (6-7, 5.04 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 183 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: White Sox -120, Royals +100; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals aim to break a four-game skid with a win against the Chicago White Sox.

Chicago is 28-40 at home and 55-88 overall. The White Sox have a 40-15 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Kansas City has gone 18-54 on the road and 44-100 overall. Royals hitters are batting a collective .242, which ranks 10th in the AL.

The teams play Monday for the 11th time this season. The season series is tied 5-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Robert leads the White Sox with 35 home runs while slugging .553. Yoan Moncada is 12-for-33 with three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Maikel Garcia has 19 doubles, four triples, four home runs and 48 RBI for the Royals. Nelson Velazquez is 9-for-34 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 3-7, .240 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Royals: 3-7, .261 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Declan Cronin: 15-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Lambert: 15-Day IL (ankle), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Royals: Austin Cox: 60-Day IL (knee), Freddy Fermin: 10-Day IL (finger), Daniel Lynch: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), John McMillon: 15-Day IL (forearm), Josh Staumont: 60-Day IL (neck), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.