Royals open 3-game series with the White Sox

Chicago White Sox (53-84, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (42-96, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Monday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Jesse Scholtens (1-6, 3.97 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Royals: Cole Ragans (5-4, 3.41 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Royals -154, White Sox +131; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals host the Chicago White Sox on Monday to start a three-game series.

Kansas City has a 42-96 record overall and a 24-45 record at home. The Royals have a 20-76 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Chicago has gone 25-44 on the road and 53-84 overall. The White Sox are 42-16 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Monday’s game is the eighth time these teams meet this season. The White Sox have a 4-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maikel Garcia has 18 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 47 RBI for the Royals. Bobby Witt Jr. is 10-for-41 with a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Andrew Benintendi has a .273 batting average to lead the White Sox, and has 30 doubles, a triple and five home runs. Yoan Moncada is 14-for-36 with a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 2-8, .222 batting average, 5.90 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

White Sox: 3-7, .260 batting average, 6.03 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), John McMillon: 15-Day IL (forearm), Brad Keller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Pratto: 10-Day IL (groin), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Staumont: 60-Day IL (neck), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor)

White Sox: Jimmy Lambert: day-to-day (ankle), Luis Robert: day-to-day (quadricep), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Seby Zavala: 10-Day IL (oblique), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.