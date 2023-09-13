White Sox and Royals play to decide series winner

Kansas City Royals (45-101, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (56-89, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Steven Cruz (0-0, 7.20 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, five strikeouts); White Sox: Mike Clevinger (7-7, 3.64 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 94 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: White Sox -166, Royals +138; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Chicago White Sox and the Kansas City Royals are looking for a series win with a victory on Wednesday.

Chicago is 29-41 at home and 56-89 overall. The White Sox have a 16-26 record in games decided by one run.

Kansas City has a 45-101 record overall and a 19-55 record in road games. Royals hitters are batting a collective .242, which ranks 10th in the AL.

Wednesday’s game is the 13th time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 6-6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Robert leads the White Sox with a .270 batting average, and has 35 doubles, a triple, 35 home runs, 29 walks and 75 RBI. Yoan Moncada is 12-for-36 with three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. has 27 doubles, eight triples, 28 home runs and 87 RBI for the Royals. Edward Olivares is 12-for-27 with three doubles, four home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 3-7, .230 batting average, 5.43 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Royals: 3-7, .252 batting average, 5.97 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Declan Cronin: 15-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Lambert: 15-Day IL (ankle), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Royals: Austin Cox: 60-Day IL (knee), Freddy Fermin: 10-Day IL (finger), Daniel Lynch: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), John McMillon: 15-Day IL (forearm), Josh Staumont: 60-Day IL (neck), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.