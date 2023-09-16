White Sox aim to end skid in matchup with the Twins

Minnesota Twins (78-70, first in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (56-92, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Pablo Lopez (10-7, 3.48 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 213 strikeouts); White Sox: Touki Toussaint (3-7, 5.65 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -220, White Sox +181; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox aim to end their four-game losing streak when they play the Minnesota Twins.

Chicago has gone 29-44 in home games and 56-92 overall. The White Sox are 23-15 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Minnesota has gone 35-38 in road games and 78-70 overall. Twins hitters have a collective .425 slugging percentage to rank seventh in the AL.

The matchup Saturday is the 12th meeting between these teams this season. The Twins hold an 8-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Robert has 35 doubles, a triple, 35 home runs and 75 RBI for the White Sox. Andrew Vaughn is 14-for-37 with three doubles, three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Carlos Correa has 29 doubles, two triples and 18 home runs while hitting .230 for the Twins. Royce Lewis is 8-for-35 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 3-7, .238 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Twins: 6-4, .238 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Declan Cronin: 15-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Lambert: 15-Day IL (ankle), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Twins: Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (foot), Michael A. Taylor: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jose Miranda: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (back), Matt Canterino: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brock Stewart: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.