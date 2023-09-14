White Sox host the Twins in first of 4-game series

Minnesota Twins (76-70, first in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (56-90, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Kenta Maeda (4-7, 4.65 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 96 strikeouts); White Sox: Jose Urena (0-5, 8.46 ERA, 2.10 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -185, White Sox +156; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the Minnesota Twins to start a four-game series.

Chicago has a 56-90 record overall and a 29-42 record at home. The White Sox have a 23-15 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Minnesota is 76-70 overall and 33-38 on the road. The Twins are 51-13 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the 10th time these teams meet this season. The Twins hold a 6-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Vaughn has 28 doubles, two triples and 19 home runs for the White Sox. Yoan Moncada is 12-for-36 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Willi Castro has 17 doubles, four triples and seven home runs for the Twins. Royce Lewis is 12-for-38 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 3-7, .231 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Twins: 5-5, .256 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Declan Cronin: 15-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Lambert: 15-Day IL (ankle), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Twins: Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (foot), Michael A. Taylor: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jose Miranda: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (back), Matt Canterino: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brock Stewart: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.