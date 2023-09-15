White Sox bring home losing streak into matchup with the Twins

Minnesota Twins (77-70, first in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (56-91, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Bailey Ober (0-0); White Sox: Jesse Scholtens (1-8, 4.44 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -174, White Sox +147; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox look to stop their three-game home losing streak with a win over the Minnesota Twins.

Chicago is 56-91 overall and 29-43 at home. The White Sox are 16-26 in games decided by one run.

Minnesota is 77-70 overall and 34-38 on the road. Twins hitters have a collective .321 on-base percentage, the eighth-ranked percentage in the AL.

Friday’s game is the 11th meeting between these teams this season. The Twins are ahead 7-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Robert has 35 doubles, a triple and 35 home runs for the White Sox. Yoan Moncada is 12-for-36 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Willi Castro has 18 doubles, four triples and seven home runs for the Twins. Royce Lewis is 10-for-37 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 3-7, .230 batting average, 5.53 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Twins: 6-4, .252 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Declan Cronin: 15-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Lambert: 15-Day IL (ankle), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Twins: Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (foot), Michael A. Taylor: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jose Miranda: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (back), Matt Canterino: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brock Stewart: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.