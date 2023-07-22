Twins play the White Sox with 1-0 series lead

Chicago White Sox (41-58, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (51-48, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (4-3, 4.18 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 129 strikeouts); Twins: Sonny Gray (4-4, 3.08 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 106 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -142, White Sox +121; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox.

Minnesota has a 51-48 record overall and a 27-22 record at home. The Twins have a 35-9 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Chicago is 41-58 overall and 20-33 in road games. The White Sox have a 32-10 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Saturday for the eighth time this season. The Twins are ahead 4-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joey Gallo ranks third on the Twins with 26 extra base hits (eight doubles, a triple and 17 home runs). Alex Kirilloff is 12-for-39 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and 14 RBI over the past 10 games.

Andrew Benintendi leads the White Sox with a .289 batting average, and has 24 doubles, a triple, two home runs, 32 walks and 29 RBI. Luis Robert is 11-for-41 with three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 6-4, .259 batting average, 5.93 ERA, outscored by three runs

White Sox: 4-6, .242 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Joey Gallo: day-to-day (pink eye), Willi Castro: day-to-day (illness), Jose Miranda: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Andrew Vaughn: day-to-day (foot), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (elbow), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (biceps), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (back), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.