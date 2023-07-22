FILE - Honoree Tony Bennett arrives at the Los Angeles Confidential Magazine 2012 Grammys Celebration in Beverly Hills, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2012. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
Twins play the White Sox with 1-0 series lead

By The Associated Press
 
Chicago White Sox (41-58, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (51-48, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (4-3, 4.18 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 129 strikeouts); Twins: Sonny Gray (4-4, 3.08 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 106 strikeouts)

Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton, left, celebrates his three-run home run against the Chicago White Sox with Carlos Correa in the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 21, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Byron Buxton homers in his first 2 at-bats as the Twins beat Lance Lynn and the White Sox 9-4
Byron Buxton halted an 0-for-26 skid by homering in his first two at-bats, and Alex Kirilloff and Ryan Jeffers also took Lance Lynn deep for the Minnesota Twins in a 9-4 victory over the Chicago White Sox.
Minnesota Twins' Willi Castro strikes out swinging against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Twins scratch Castro and Gallo from lineup because of pinkeye
Minnesota Twins third baseman Willi Castro and outfielder Joey Gallo were scratched from the lineup Friday night because of pinkeye.
Chicago White Sox' Eloy Jimenez (74) and Luis Robert Jr. (88) celebrate with Zach Remillard after scoring on a two run double by Yasmani Grandal during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Thursday, July 20, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Grandal’s 2-run double in 4-run 6th lifts White Sox to 6-2 win as Quintana makes Mets debut
Yasmani Grandal started a four-run sixth inning with a two-run double that followed Pete Alonso’s error and the Chicago White Sox beat New York 6-2 in José Quintana’s Mets debut.
New York Mets starting pitcher Justin Verlander looks at the scoreboard as he leaves the field during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Verlander goes 8 innings and Baty homers to lead the Mets to a 5-1 victory over the White Sox
Justin Verlander pitched eight vintage innings and rookie Brett Baty homered during an impressive all-around game as the New York Mets beat the Chicago White Sox 5-1.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -142, White Sox +121; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox.

Minnesota has a 51-48 record overall and a 27-22 record at home. The Twins have a 35-9 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Chicago is 41-58 overall and 20-33 in road games. The White Sox have a 32-10 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Saturday for the eighth time this season. The Twins are ahead 4-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joey Gallo ranks third on the Twins with 26 extra base hits (eight doubles, a triple and 17 home runs). Alex Kirilloff is 12-for-39 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and 14 RBI over the past 10 games.

Andrew Benintendi leads the White Sox with a .289 batting average, and has 24 doubles, a triple, two home runs, 32 walks and 29 RBI. Luis Robert is 11-for-41 with three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 6-4, .259 batting average, 5.93 ERA, outscored by three runs

White Sox: 4-6, .242 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Joey Gallo: day-to-day (pink eye), Willi Castro: day-to-day (illness), Jose Miranda: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Andrew Vaughn: day-to-day (foot), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (elbow), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (biceps), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (back), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.