Twins host the White Sox on 3-game home losing streak

Chicago White Sox (41-57, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (50-48, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lance Lynn (6-8, 6.06 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 133 strikeouts); Twins: Joe Ryan (8-6, 3.77 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 131 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -160, White Sox +137; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins aim to break their three-game home skid with a win over the Chicago White Sox.

Minnesota has a 50-48 record overall and a 26-22 record at home. The Twins are 35-13 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Chicago has a 20-32 record in road games and a 41-57 record overall. The White Sox have a 32-10 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Friday’s game is the seventh meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Correa has 20 doubles, two triples and 12 home runs for the Twins. Edouard Julien is 17-for-30 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Luis Robert leads the White Sox with 28 home runs while slugging .571. Andrew Benintendi is 14-for-43 with two doubles and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .246 batting average, 5.66 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

White Sox: 4-6, .246 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Twins: Jose Miranda: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Andrew Vaughn: day-to-day (foot), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (elbow), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (biceps), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (back), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

