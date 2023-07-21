FILE- U.S soccer player Megan Rapinoe speaks to reporters during the 2023 Women's World Cup media day for the United States Women's National Team in Carson, Calif., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Days before heading to her fourth World Cup, Rapinoe announced she’ll retire at the end of the National Women's Soccer League season. Rapinoe, 38, made the announcement on Twitter Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)
Twins host the White Sox on 3-game home losing streak

By The Associated Press
 
Chicago White Sox (41-57, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (50-48, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lance Lynn (6-8, 6.06 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 133 strikeouts); Twins: Joe Ryan (8-6, 3.77 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 131 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -160, White Sox +137; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins aim to break their three-game home skid with a win over the Chicago White Sox.

Minnesota has a 50-48 record overall and a 26-22 record at home. The Twins are 35-13 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Chicago has a 20-32 record in road games and a 41-57 record overall. The White Sox have a 32-10 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Friday’s game is the seventh meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Correa has 20 doubles, two triples and 12 home runs for the Twins. Edouard Julien is 17-for-30 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Luis Robert leads the White Sox with 28 home runs while slugging .571. Andrew Benintendi is 14-for-43 with two doubles and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .246 batting average, 5.66 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

White Sox: 4-6, .246 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Twins: Jose Miranda: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Andrew Vaughn: day-to-day (foot), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (elbow), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (biceps), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (back), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.