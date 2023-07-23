Twins aim to sweep series against the White Sox

Chicago White Sox (41-59, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (52-48, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (6-6, 3.96 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 122 strikeouts); Twins: Bailey Ober (6-4, 2.74 ERA, .98 WHIP, 84 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -145, White Sox +124; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins will aim to sweep a three-game series with a win over the Chicago White Sox.

Minnesota has a 52-48 record overall and a 28-22 record at home. The Twins have the second-best team ERA in the majors at 3.73.

Chicago has a 41-59 record overall and a 20-34 record in road games. The White Sox have the ninth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .238.

The teams square off Sunday for the ninth time this season. The Twins are ahead 5-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Correa has 21 doubles, two triples and 12 home runs for the Twins. Edouard Julien is 17-for-33 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Luis Robert has 25 doubles and 28 home runs for the White Sox. Andrew Benintendi is 16-for-45 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 7-3, .254 batting average, 5.52 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

White Sox: 3-7, .243 batting average, 5.02 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Joey Gallo: day-to-day (pink eye), Willi Castro: day-to-day (illness), Jose Miranda: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Andrew Vaughn: day-to-day (foot), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (biceps), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (back), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

